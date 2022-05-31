New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281508/?utm_source=GNW





The global ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market is expected to grow from $1,087.27 billion in 2021 to $1,176.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The market is expected to grow to $1,556.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemicals market consists of the sales of ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that distill wood or gum into products, such as tall oil and wood distillates, distill coal tars, produce wood or gum chemicals, such as naval stores, natural tanning materials, charcoal briquettes, and charcoal (except activated), produce cyclic crudes or cyclic intermediates (i.e., hydrocarbons, except aromatic petrochemicals) from refined petroleum or natural gas, and/or produce basic organic chemical products (except aromatic petrochemicals, industrial gases, synthetic organic dyes and pigments, gum and wood chemicals, cyclic crudes and intermediates, and ethyl alcohol).



The main types of ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemicals are synthetic sweeteners, plasticizers, ethyl alcohol, silicone (except resins), fatty acids, gum, and wood chemicals.Ethyl alcohol is a colorless, volatile, flammable liquid C2H5OH that is the intoxicating agent in liquors and is used as a solvent and in fuel.



The grades are food grade, industrial grade, and cosmetics grade. The end-user industries are the chemical industry, coating and printing industry, electronics industry, food and pharmaceutical industry, and other end-user industries.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market.



The regions covered in the ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemicals report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Ethyl alcohol or ethanol is being used as a combination with motor fuel in some countries.Ethyl alcohol used for fuel is being blended into gasoline at concentrations of 5% to 10%.



Mostly sugar cane and corn are used to produce ethanol.For example, ethanol has replaced methyl tertiary butyl ether as a gasoline component and 50% of cars in Brazil are using 100% ethanol as fuel.



Ethanol-only engines and flex-fuel engines are also adding to the growth of this market.Furthermore, many state and local governments in emerging markets such as China and India are passing laws for mandatory blending of ethanol in gasoline and diesel to reduce carbon emissions.



For instance, China announced a nationwide ethanol mandate, which expanded the mandatory use of E10 fuel (gasoline containing 10% ethanol) from 11 trial provinces to the entire country by 2020, thus driving the growth of the ethyl alcohol market.



Interest rates globally are forecasted to rise in most of the developing and developed economies during the forecast period.This is expected to limit new investments in the market.



Most countries across the world are raising interest rates to control inflation and also to limit the flow of capital out of the country.This is likely to affect new investments in terms of expansion, research, and development of new products.



For instance, the US interest rates are expected to rise up to 3.5% by 2021. These factors are expected to have a negative impact on the market as borrowing money will become expensive, thereby affecting market growth.



Chemical companies are increasingly using automation and instrumentation solutions to control the production process more effectively.Automation instruments include control valves, temperature transmitters, level transmitters, flow transmitters, and pressure transmitters that help to improve operational efficiency in manufacturing facilities.



For example, Siemens process instrumentation and gas analytics solutions increase productivity and efficiency during plant operations.



The countries covered in the ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemical market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, Ukraine, USA, and Vietnam.





