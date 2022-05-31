Saudi Arabia Hydroponics Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027 by Equipment, Input, Farming Method, Crop Type, & Region

Dublin, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Hydroponics Market, By Type (Aggregate Systems v/s Liquid Systems), By Equipment (HVAC, LED Grow Light, Control Systems, Irrigation Systems, Others), By Input, By Farming Method, By Crop Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia hydroponics market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for agricultural practices in the country to reduce dependency on the import of food crops from other countries.

Rapidly increasing technological advancements in the agriculture sector as well as rising desert farming practices like drip irrigation, oasis farming, nano clay technology for agriculture purposes, etc., are supporting the growth of Saudi Arabia hydroponics market.

The rising population of the country and growing tourism sector are elevating the demand for increasing food crop production in the country, which is driving the growth of Saudi Arabia hydroponics market.

Ministry of Agriculture in Saudi Arabia is actively working towards introducing favorable policies like providing subsidies and interest-free loans to farmers to provide farmers with better quality seeds and subsidized prices of water for agricultural practices in the country, which is expected to accelerate the growth of Saudi Arabia hydroponics market in the upcoming years.

Hydroponic farms in Saudi Arabia can help strengthen the food production and distribution systems as well as enhance the safety and nutritional value of the food. Hence, many companies are making huge investments to build hydroponic farms in the country, which is expected to further drive the Saudi Arabia hydroponics market in the upcoming years.

Rising demand for organic food products, exotic fruits and vegetables among the health-conscious population and retail chains is also driving the growth of Saudi Arabia hydroponics market. Moreover, the availability of high-quality seeds, technological advancements, and laboratory testing intended to develop more advanced procedures are boosting the Saudi Arabia hydroponics market growth.



The Saudi Arabia hydroponics market is segmented on the basis of type, equipment, input, farming method, crop type, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on type, the market is further segmented into aggregate systems and liquid systems. The liquid system sub-segment is anticipated to dominate the Saudi Arabia hydroponics market in the next five years as they are easier to manage and more effective towards maintaining an optimal supply of nutrients to the root system of the plant.

Companies are consistently working towards developing innovative methods leveraging advanced technologies for increasing the quality and quantity of crop production for achieving a large share of the Saudi Arabia hydroponics market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia hydroponics market.

Saudi Erum - Hydroponics Company

Desert Hydroponics (Aljoaib Holdings)

Green Mast

Saudi Arabian Hydroponics Company

High Tech Saudi Farms

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Saudi Arabia Hydroponics Market, By Type:

Aggregate Systems

Liquid Systems

Saudi Arabia Hydroponics Market, By Equipment:

HVAC

LED Grow Light

Control Systems

Irrigation Systems

Others

Saudi Arabia Hydroponics Market, By Input:

Nutrient

Growth Media

Saudi Arabia Hydroponics Market, By Farming Method:

Indoor

Outdoor

Saudi Arabia Hydroponics Market, By Crop Type:

Fruits & Vegetables

Flowers & Turfs

Others

Saudi Arabia Hydroponics Market, By Region:

Western Region

Northern And Central Region

Eastern Region

Southern Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5dhg6c



