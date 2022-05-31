New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market by Application, Propulsion, Mode of operation, Endurance, Range, MTOW and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833296/?utm_source=GNW

7%. Continous technological advancements have reduced the cost of materials & miniaturization of components used to develop new and advanced UAVs capable of repeatedly flying for long periods. These UAVs improve flight control systems using advanced software and have low operational costs. Fixed-wing VTOL UAVs are becoming highly efficient and effective and, hence, cater to various requirements of the civil & commercial, homeland, and military sectors. However, the lack of proper air traffic management for them acts as a significant challenge to the growth of the market across the globe.



Based on application, the military segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR in the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market during the forecasted period.

Based on application, the commercial segment is expected to lead the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market from 2022 to 2030. These UAVs are used extensively for commercial applications for inspection & surveying, 3D mapping, product delivery and agricultural activities.



Based on Range, the beyond line of sight range segment is estimated to lead the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market in 2019.

The beyond line of sight range segment is expected to lead the market for fixed-wing VTOL UAVs during the forecast period, driven by the increased use of these UAVs in the military and government & law enforcement applications.



North America is estimated to lead the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market in 2022.

The North American region is estimated to lead the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market in 2022.Growth in the North American fixed-wing VTOL UAV market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of these UAVs for commercial and defense applications.



In recent years, manufacturers have been focusing on developing drones that are cost-effective, energy-efficient, lightweight, and capable of carrying large payloads over longer distances.Such UAVs are ideal for commercial applications such as last-mile delivery, including product, medicine, and postal delivery.



The key countries considered for market analysis in this region are US and Canada.



Key players operating in the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market include ALTI UAS (South Africa), Urkspecsystems (Ukraine), Aerovironment, Inc. (US), Vertical Technologies (Netherlands), Carbonix (Australia), Lockheed Martin (US), Textron Inc. (US), and Threod Systems (Estonia).



This research study covers the segmentation of the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market on the basis of application (military, commercial, and government & law enforcement, ), mode of operation (remotely piloted, optionally piloted, and fully autonomous), range [Visual Line of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS), and Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)], MTOW (<25 kilograms, 25-170 kilograms, and >170 kilograms), endurance (<5 hours, 5-10 hours, >10 hours), and propulsion (electric, hybrid, gasoline). These segments and subsegments are mapped across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding key factors such as the drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges influencing the growth of the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market. It also offers an analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market.



The fixed-wing VTOL UAV market report focuses on various levels of analyses—industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; high-growth regions and countries, and their respective regulatory policies; and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



