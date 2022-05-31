The global home security systems market size is expected to grow from USD 56.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 84.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2%

New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Home Security Systems Market by Home Type, Security, Systems, Services, Region" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05495954/?utm_source=GNW





Home security system market for independent homes to account for largest market share in 2027

Security is one of the major concerns among independent homeowners.Independent dwellings are high in economically developed countries, such as the US, Canada, and Germany.



People who own an induvial home usually have a high household income.The independent homes are more frequently built-in isolated locations.



Thus, in case of medical emergencies or criminal activities, such as burglary or theft, the necessary help may not be available nearby. Considering these factors, the adoption of home security systems among independent homeowners is growing at a significant rate.



Professionally installed and monitored security systems to account for the largest share of the market by2027.



The large market for professionally installed and monitored security systems is mainly attributed to the growing concern among consumers about consistent security and real-time monitoring, and rising disposable income.The professionally installed and monitored systems are installed and monitored by professionals without any intervention from owners.



One of the key benefits of this type of security system is that the user gets a set of dedicated consulting and engineering services.The systems are set up appropriately by professional installers.



The third-party professionals managing this category of security systems ensure security and hassle-free operations of the systems without the intervention of the customers.



Home security system market inAPAC to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is a developing region in terms of technology and economy.China, Japan, and South Korea, with a higher urbanization rate and growing construction sector, are driving the overall growth of the home security systems market in this region.



The technological advancements and economic growth in the region are factors expected to increase the demand for security systems. The rapid growth of the construction industry and real estate sector is expected to boost the growth of the residential fire protection system market in the coming years.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 =55%, Tier 2 =25%, and Tier 3 =20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives =35%, Directors =40%, and Others =25%

• By Region: Americas= 30%, Europe = 20%, APAC =40%, and RoW=10%



The home security systems market comprises major players such as ADT (US), Resideo Technologies, Inc. (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Hangzhau Hikvision Digital Technology (China), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), SECOM (Japan), Robert Bosch (Germany), Allegion (Ireland), Snap One, LLC (US), ABB (Switzerland) are the key players in the home security systems market. These top players have strong portfolios of products and services and presence in both mature and emerging markets.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the home security systems market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the home security systems marketbased on systems, services, security, home type, and geography.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the home security systems market.



It also analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, acquisitions, expansions, contracts, partnerships, and developments carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall home security systems market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

