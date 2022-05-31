Four Day Interactive Oil and Gas Measurements and Control Online Course: Technology of Oil and Gas Measurements, Flow Meters, Proving and Calibration - June 7-10, 2022

Dublin, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Final days to register for the "Oil and Gas Measurements and Control" training course that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This course is designed to train and upgrade the knowledge of the participants on the most recent technology of oil and gas measurement, that can enable them to perform appropriate selection of the flow meters, maintain the meters performance through verification and recalibration, and carry out the necessary calculations of meters certainty thus ensure a high quality of measurements that leads to most effective production measurements, highest revenue, and best process and equipment control.



Learning Objectives

Learn about the types of the oil and gas measurements, to determine the characteristics and requirements and the level of accuracy for each of these types of measurements

Grasp flow measurement of different types of hydrocarbons, oil and gas, to apply the different correction factors on the meter indicated volume to calculate and report the actual standard volumes

Understand the parameters that characterize the performance of the flow meters like accuracy, repeatability, rangeability, and linearity, using statistical methods to calculate the precision and the total meter accuracy, to enable operating the meter within its limitation and assure the highest measurement quality

Be updated with latest technology pertaining different types of oil and gas flow meters, including the design, the principle of operation, the performance characteristics, the installation requirements and the failure and troubleshooting, to be equipped with the knowledge and skills for appropriate selection, operation and maintenance of the flow meters

Appreciate different meters' provers and standards, to decide and operate the appropriate prover and standard for verification and calibration of flow meters

Learn how to perform the proving and calibration processes, practice the calibration data processing, correct for systematic error, calculate the random error, and establish the total calibration curve, to deduce the MF, rangeability and nonlinearity out of the calibration curve

Master the characteristics of different meters and flow measurements, and the potential performance deterioration of meters to decide on the frequency and schedule of meters proofing and recalibration



Course Methodology



Besides learning from presentation and interaction with the expert trainer, you will have the opportunity to work on Case Study: The impact of the meter's accuracy on the revenue values; and the following Exercises:

Calculation of the allocation measurement and the mass balance

Calculation of the gas mixture properties and the compressibility factor

Calculation of the discharge coefficient and mass flow rate for standard orifice meter using practical equation

Establishing the meter calibration curve, meter factor, rangeability, and meter total accuracy

Selection of the appropriate flow meter (meter's specifications)

Pre-Course Questionnaire



The class size will be kept small to ensure interaction and learning results. A precourse questionnaire will be sent to you through which you can raise your specific areas of interest. The Expert Trainer will review in advance and analyse them during the course, seeking to satisfy your learning needs.



Tests & E-Certificate



A pre-test, as well as a post-test, will be carried out, and all participants are encouraged to take. E-Certificate will be awarded to all participants, provided attending all sessions and fulfilling the course duties.



This Certificate of Attendance, bearing the signatures from the Expert Trainer and the Organizer, will testify to your endeavour and serve towards your professional advancement.



Key Topics Covered:



Workshop Outline Day 1 - 4



This intensive interactive workshop delivers four 3.5-hour sessions of training, phased over four days



SESSION 1 - Technology of Oil and Gas Measurements



Types of Measurements

Custody & fiscal measurements

Allocation measurements

Well test and production measurements

Oil Flow Measurements

Correction factors and standard volume

Gas Flow Measurement

Calculation of gas mixture properties

Calculation of compressibility factor

Calculation of gas mixture density

Correction for sour gases

SESSION 2 - Flow Meters: Design, Selection and Operation



DP Orifice Meters

Practical orifice meter flow equation

Standard orifice discharge coefficient equation

Orifice meters special applications

Causes of performance deterioration

DP V-cone meters design and features



DP Venturi and nozzle meters application and merits



Turbine Meters

Oil and gas meters' design

Universal viscosity curve

Magneto Meters

Noise effect cancelation

Electrode coating cleaning

Vortex Shedding Meters

Bluff body geometry and linearity of Strouhal number

Vortex shedding measurement sensors

Ultrasonic Meters

Transient time meters Time measurement standards Multi-beam meters

Doppler shift meters Particle size Source of errors

Clamp-on meters Source of errors Installation



Positive Displacement Meters



Meters application range

Liquid PD meters

Gas PD meters

Coriolis Meters

Conventional U-loop design

Straight Coriolis Meters

Potentials of Coriolis meters

Flow meters' Selection



SESSION 3 - Proving and Calibration



Flowmeters Performance Characteristics

Rangeability, repeatability & linearity

Calculation of precision error

Bias (systematic error) correction

Calculation of total calibration curve

Meter factor and meter K-factor

System accuracy and sensitivity coefficient

Proving and Calibration

Calibration requirements

Causes of meter drift

Meter proving / control chart

As found-, as left tolerance and AF multiplier

Methods of Proving and Calibration

Standards, provers and master meters

Accuracy of the standards

Proving and Calibration Systems

Gas provers

Liquid provers

Critical flow nozzle provers

Prover's base volume and correction procedure

Traceability

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqp1sa