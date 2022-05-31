Four Day Interactive Oil and Gas Measurements and Control Online Course: Technology of Oil and Gas Measurements, Flow Meters, Proving and Calibration - June 7-10, 2022

Dublin, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Final days to register for the "Oil and Gas Measurements and Control" training course that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course is designed to train and upgrade the knowledge of the participants on the most recent technology of oil and gas measurement, that can enable them to perform appropriate selection of the flow meters, maintain the meters performance through verification and recalibration, and carry out the necessary calculations of meters certainty thus ensure a high quality of measurements that leads to most effective production measurements, highest revenue, and best process and equipment control.
Learning Objectives
- Learn about the types of the oil and gas measurements, to determine the characteristics and requirements and the level of accuracy for each of these types of measurements
- Grasp flow measurement of different types of hydrocarbons, oil and gas, to apply the different correction factors on the meter indicated volume to calculate and report the actual standard volumes
- Understand the parameters that characterize the performance of the flow meters like accuracy, repeatability, rangeability, and linearity, using statistical methods to calculate the precision and the total meter accuracy, to enable operating the meter within its limitation and assure the highest measurement quality
- Be updated with latest technology pertaining different types of oil and gas flow meters, including the design, the principle of operation, the performance characteristics, the installation requirements and the failure and troubleshooting, to be equipped with the knowledge and skills for appropriate selection, operation and maintenance of the flow meters
- Appreciate different meters' provers and standards, to decide and operate the appropriate prover and standard for verification and calibration of flow meters
- Learn how to perform the proving and calibration processes, practice the calibration data processing, correct for systematic error, calculate the random error, and establish the total calibration curve, to deduce the MF, rangeability and nonlinearity out of the calibration curve
- Master the characteristics of different meters and flow measurements, and the potential performance deterioration of meters to decide on the frequency and schedule of meters proofing and recalibration
Course Methodology
Besides learning from presentation and interaction with the expert trainer, you will have the opportunity to work on Case Study: The impact of the meter's accuracy on the revenue values; and the following Exercises:
- Calculation of the allocation measurement and the mass balance
- Calculation of the gas mixture properties and the compressibility factor
- Calculation of the discharge coefficient and mass flow rate for standard orifice meter using practical equation
- Establishing the meter calibration curve, meter factor, rangeability, and meter total accuracy
- Selection of the appropriate flow meter (meter's specifications)
Pre-Course Questionnaire
The class size will be kept small to ensure interaction and learning results. A precourse questionnaire will be sent to you through which you can raise your specific areas of interest. The Expert Trainer will review in advance and analyse them during the course, seeking to satisfy your learning needs.
Tests & E-Certificate
A pre-test, as well as a post-test, will be carried out, and all participants are encouraged to take. E-Certificate will be awarded to all participants, provided attending all sessions and fulfilling the course duties.
This Certificate of Attendance, bearing the signatures from the Expert Trainer and the Organizer, will testify to your endeavour and serve towards your professional advancement.
Key Topics Covered:
Workshop Outline Day 1 - 4
This intensive interactive workshop delivers four 3.5-hour sessions of training, phased over four days
SESSION 1 - Technology of Oil and Gas Measurements
Types of Measurements
- Custody & fiscal measurements
- Allocation measurements
- Well test and production measurements
Oil Flow Measurements
- Correction factors and standard volume
Gas Flow Measurement
- Calculation of gas mixture properties
Calculation of compressibility factor
- Calculation of gas mixture density
- Correction for sour gases
SESSION 2 - Flow Meters: Design, Selection and Operation
DP Orifice Meters
- Practical orifice meter flow equation
- Standard orifice discharge coefficient equation
- Orifice meters special applications
- Causes of performance deterioration
DP V-cone meters design and features
DP Venturi and nozzle meters application and merits
Turbine Meters
- Oil and gas meters' design
- Universal viscosity curve
Magneto Meters
- Noise effect cancelation
- Electrode coating cleaning
Vortex Shedding Meters
- Bluff body geometry and linearity of Strouhal number
- Vortex shedding measurement sensors
Ultrasonic Meters
- Transient time meters
- Time measurement standards
- Multi-beam meters
- Doppler shift meters
- Particle size
- Source of errors
- Clamp-on meters
- Source of errors
- Installation
Positive Displacement Meters
Meters application range
- Liquid PD meters
- Gas PD meters
Coriolis Meters
- Conventional U-loop design
- Straight Coriolis Meters
- Potentials of Coriolis meters
Flow meters' Selection
SESSION 3 - Proving and Calibration
Flowmeters Performance Characteristics
- Rangeability, repeatability & linearity
- Calculation of precision error
- Bias (systematic error) correction
- Calculation of total calibration curve
- Meter factor and meter K-factor
- System accuracy and sensitivity coefficient
Proving and Calibration
- Calibration requirements
- Causes of meter drift
- Meter proving / control chart
- As found-, as left tolerance and AF multiplier
Methods of Proving and Calibration
- Standards, provers and master meters
- Accuracy of the standards
Proving and Calibration Systems
- Gas provers
- Liquid provers
- Critical flow nozzle provers
- Prover's base volume and correction procedure
- Traceability
