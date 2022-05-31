The military battery market is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2027

New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Battery Market by Type, Installation, Application, Platform, Composition, Voltage, Power Density and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05474770/?utm_source=GNW



The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on the military battery supply chain. The spread of COVID-19 in the United States and Europe is expected to be slowed by lockdowns at military battery vehicle research and development centres.As a result of the Asia Pacific lockdown, many businesses in the military battery industry have lost revenue. Many startups have failed to continue operating in the area due to delays in development and a lack of funds. The commercialization of military battery appears to have been delayed by a year when compared with pre conditions.

The lead-acid segment is expected to hold major share of the market during the forecast periodon the basis ofcomposition

Military batteries are segmented into lithium-based, lead-acid, nickel-based, thermal, and otherson the basis of composition.Lead-acid batteries use sponge lead and lead peroxide to convert chemical energy into electrical power.



The application of these batteries in militaries is declining due to the introduction of lithium-based and nickel-based batteries.Lead-acid batteries are dangerous for use under harsh military warfare conditions due to the problem of spillage of the acid.



However, these batteries are still being used because of their low cost and low maintenance requirement. Increasing demand for armored vehicles and military aircraft is expected to drive the market for lead-acid batteries.



The ground segment is anticipated to lead the military battery market in near future

Military battery market has been segmented into ground, marine and airborne. Ground platforms are any equipment used by militaries or armed forces for navigation, communication, transportation, or any other purposes.



Rechargeable battery segment led the military battery market

Military battery market is segmented into rechargeable and non-rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable batteries held major share in the global market owing to higher adoption in military platforms.



Europe held largest market share in terms of value

Europe is estimated to account for 31% of the military battery market in 2022. The market in Europe is projected to grow from USD 395.8 million in 2022 to USD 478.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.86% from 2022 to 2027.



