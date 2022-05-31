Global Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market Report 2022: A $ 6+ Billion Market by 2028 - Use of Platinum-Cured Silicone as Material of Choice for Biopharmaceutical Tubing Gaining Traction

Dublin, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biopharmaceutical tubing market is expected to reach US$ 6,013.27 million by 2028 from US$ 3,442.82 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028.



The factors increasing elderly population in world, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures are contributing to the market growth. However, the stringent regulatory frameworks hinder the biopharmaceutical tubing market growth.



Biopharmaceutical tubing are specifically designed to meet critical needs of biopharmaceutical and medical industries. This tubing is produced by the extrusion process and is extensively used in drug delivery systems, feeding tubes, and peristaltic pumps as well in a wide range of minimally critical invasive applications, including stent delivery systems, cardiovascular catheters, and urological retrieval devices. Moreover, these are also used with anesthesiology and respiratory equipment, IVs, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment. They confer exceptional thermal, mechanical, and chemical properties.



This rise in the elderly population has led to an increase in the geriatric ailments, thus generating a greater demand for diagnostic equipment and drug delivery systems. It is also resulting in the spike in incidence of urological conditions that require catheterization.

Medical professionals are also encouraging self-catheterization to reduce the cost and period of hospitalization as well as to avert the risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAI). Aging is also a main factor that contributes to the increase in chronic diseases that might lead to the need for interventions that require admission to ICUs.

Thus, rapid growth in the geriatric population is directly proportional to the rising demand for medical devices that incorporate tubing, drug delivery, dialysis and cardiac bypass, peristaltic pump, and sterile filling and dispensing systems, thereby driving the adoption of biopharmaceutical tubing systems.



Type Insights

Based on type, the global biopharmaceutical tubing market is segmented into plastic, metal, and silicone. In 2020, the silicone segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the market for the silicone segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021-2028. The biocompatibility of silicone allows it to be compatible with human tissues and body fluids, increasing its use in medical tubing. In addition to biocompatibility, high temperature and chemical resistance, mechanical strength, and electric properties are among the properties that make it a material of choice in biological applications.



Application Insights

Based on application, the biopharmaceutical tubing market is segmented into pharmaceutical, medical devices, research and development, and others. The pharmaceutical segment is sub segmented as single use technology, and others. The pharmaceutical segment held the largest market share in 2020, and it is further expected to be the largest shareholder in the market by 2028.

Liquid transfer is an essential part of pharmaceutical manufacturing processes, including the manufacturing of cough syrup and complex active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) such as vaccines or specific medications for cancer treatment, and the transfer process must be carried out in a highly regulated environment. Thus, with the growing emphasis on proper transfer tubing systems with escalating production capacities, the pharmaceutical industries demand ultra-pure and corrosion-resistant systems for liquid transfer that withstand harsh environment of chemicals, which is bolstering the market growth of this segment.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.3.1 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Investment in Biopharmaceutical Tubing

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Investment Made by Companies



6. Price of Overall Silicone Feedstock in Regions - Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific



7. Adoption of Alternative Materials



8. Supply Shortages Faced by the Market Participants - Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market

8.1 Causes



9. Price Fluctuation



10. Total Production Capacity of Major Player -Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market



11. Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market - Key Market Dynamics

11.1 Drivers

11.1.1 Increasing Elderly Population in World

11.1.2 Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

11.2 Market Restraints

11.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

11.3 Market Opportunities

11.3.1 Proliferation of Healthcare Sector and Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases in Developing Countries

11.4 Future Trends

11.4.1 Use of Platinum-Cured Silicone as Material of Choice for Biopharmaceutical Tubing

11.5 Impact Analysis



12. Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market - Global Analysis

12.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

12.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

12.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



13. Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market - Volume Analysis

13.1.1 Global: Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market, by Volume, 2019-2028 (Million Units)



14. Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market Analysis - By Type

14.1 Overview

14.2 Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market Revenue Share, by Type (2021 and 2028)

14.3 Plastic

14.4 Metal

14.5 Silicone



15. Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market Analysis - By Application

15.1 Overview

15.2 Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market Revenue Share, by Application (2021 and 2028)

15.3 Pharmaceutical

15.4 Medical Devices

15.5 Research and Development



16. Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market - Geographic Analysis



17. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market

17.1 Global Impact of COVID-19



18. Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market - Industry Landscape

18.1 Overview

18.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

18.3 Organic Developments

18.4 Inorganic Developments



19. Company Profiles

W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

Saint-Gobain Sekurit

Freudenberg Group

RAUMEDIC AG

TEKNI-PLEX

NewAge Industries, Inc.

Optinova

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

NORDSON CORPORATION

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.

Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Momentive

Elkem ASA

Wacker Chemie AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15mps8

