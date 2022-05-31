New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Laboratories Market by Material, Equipment, Prosthetics - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05100647/?utm_source=GNW





As the elderly are more susceptible to such ailments, the growth of this population segment will increase the number of people suffering from oral health problems globally. According to the UN, the global geriatric population (aged 65 years and above) will increase from 703 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion in 2050. Thus, significant growth in the geriatric population and associated increase in the prevalence of edentulism are expected to propel the dental laboratories market in these regions in the coming years.



The Metal-ceramics segment held the largest share during the forecast period.

Metal-ceramics accounted for 47.4% of the dental laboratories market for materials in 2021. Metal-ceramic restorations are thermally bonded to an underlying metal framework cast to fit the tooth or bridge preparation. The high supportive strength of the underlying metal allows metal-ceramic restorations to provide full coverage of the posterior teeth and be used for multiple-tooth bridges. Compared to other indirect restorative materials, metal-ceramics are strong and durable, fracture-resistant, and compatible. However, some patients may show an allergic reaction to the base metals.



Milling Equipment segment held the largest share during the forecast period.

In 2021, the dental milling equipment segment accounted for 45.5% of the dental laboratories market for equipment. Dental milling equipment is used to fabricate complete or partial dental restorations. Milling equipment is used to cut crowns, bridges, implant abutments, and other materials such as ceramics, zirconia, alloys, and resins. Dry and wet milling is generally performed depending on the type of material. Zirconia, wax, and PMMA (polymethylmethacrylate) are milled using a dry mill. Zirconia and PMMA are also milled using a wet mill. Wet milling is mostly required while milling glass-ceramics, feldspathic porcelains, and composite resins.



The crowns segment held the largest share during the forecast period.

In 2021, crowns accounted for 46.0% of the dental prosthetics market. Crowns are artificial restorations that fit over the remaining part of a prepared tooth to strengthen it and give it the shape of a natural tooth. They are also used to protect the tooth from further damage and cover discolored or misshapen teeth. The durability of dental crowns is generally 10 to 15 years or more if appropriate care is taken and thorough oral sanitation is maintained. Their durability also depends on the accuracy of fabrication and the materials used for manufacturing. The most widely used crown materials are porcelain, PFM, gold, and zirconium.



Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2021, the Asia Pacific accounted for 30.2% of the global dental laboratories market. The growth of the APAC market is driven by several factors, such as the rising geriatric population, growing dental tourism, the increase in the number of dental laboratories, and the increased outsourcing of various manufacturing services to the region. According to the United Nations, the APAC has a high aging population. By 2025, 710 metropolitan cities across the Asia Pacific will be home to 226 million geriatrics, accounting for approximately 11.4% of the population. Furthermore, by 2050, the percentage of the geriatric population in South Korea and China is expected to reach around 34.9% and 23.9%, respectively. Moreover, the incidence of dental caries and gum diseases has increased in Asia Pacific countries. According to the Australian Dental Association, around 11 million new cases of tooth decay are recorded every year in Australia.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the dental laboratoriesmarket.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 46%, Tier 2: 33%, and Tier 3: 21%

•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 43%, Directors: 35%, and Others:22%

•?By Region: North America: 30%, Europe: 35%, APAC: 24%, Latin America: 14% and Middle East & Africa: 4%



Prominent players in the dental laboratories market are Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), GC Corporation (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Planmeca Oy (Finland), BEGO GmbH & Co, KG (Germany), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), VOCO GmbH (Germany), Shofu Dental Corporation (Japan), VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc. (Japan), Amann Girrbach AG (Austria), Schütz Dental GmbH (Germany), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), COLTENE Holding AG (Switzerland), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), A-dec Inc. (US). Stratasys (US and Israel), 3D Systems (US), Formlabs (US), Roland DG Corporation (Japan), SHINING 3D (US), and Zirkonzahn (US).



Research Coverage:

This report describes and studies the global dental laboratories based material, equipment, prosthetic type, and regional level.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of this market.



The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis and the product matrix of the prominent players in this market, along with their company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, and MNM overview.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information regarding the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall dental laboratories market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape,to gain more insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



This report provides insights on:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the dental laboratories market. The report analyzes this market by material, equipment, prosthetic type, and region

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by material, equipment, prosthetic type, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the dental laboratories market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the dental laboratories market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05100647/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________