The HPAPI market is projected to reach USD 39.6 Billion by 2027 from USD 24.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2027

Based on type, the HPAPI market is segmented into innovative and generic.The innovative segment is expected to account for the largest share of the HPAPI market in 2021.



The large share can be attributed to the increased R&D investments.



The Synthetic APIs segment to account for the largest share of the market in 2021

Based on type of synthesis, the market is segmented into synthetic and biotech HPAPIs.The synthetic APIs segment is expected to command the largest share in 2021.



Ease of production and emergence of new molecules and technological advancements in synthesis are driving growth of synthetic HPAPI segment.



The Oncology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2021

Based on therapeutica application, the market is divided into oncology, hormonal imbalance, glaucoma, and other therapeutic applications.In 2021, Oncology segment is expected to account for the largest share in the market.



The launch of new target therapies in addition to technological advancements and growing prevalence of cancer across the globe are driving growth of oncology segment.



The Asia region is the fastest growing region of HPAPI market from 2022 to 2027



HPAPI market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).Asia to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

High prevalence of chronic diseases, lifestyle diseases, age related diseases and government efforts for encouragement for the adoption of generics are some of the factors driving the growth of the market in Asia.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

•?By Respondent: Supply Side: 70%, Demand Side: 30%

•?By Designation: Managers: 65%, Executives: 25%, and CXOs: 10%

•?By Region: North America: 25%, Europe: 20%, Asia: 45%, and RoW: 10%

Prominent players in the HPAPI market include Pfizer, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), AbbVie (US), and Viatris Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the HPAPI market based on region (Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW), Type (Innovative, Generic), Type of Synthesis (Biotech, Synthetic), Type of manufacturer (Captive and Merchant), Therapeutic Applications (Oncology, Hormonal Imbalance, Glaucoma). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges in the HPAPI market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall HPAPI market and its subsegments.This report will help the stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

