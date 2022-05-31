Doug Disraeli D.D.S. Offers Teeth Tips for Your Selfie Smile in Time for National Selfie Day - June 21

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of National Selfie Day on June 21, 2022, Doug Disraeli D.D.S. offers five teeth tips to help your smile shine for this photo-filled day.



Although the first-ever selfie can be dated back to the 1830s, National Selfie Day is a modern holiday celebrated regularly. Doug Disraeli D.D.S. understands how important it is to keep your smile shining every day.

Dr. Disraeli offers five tips for shining teeth this National Selfie Day:



Watch out for grinding your teeth! Grinding can result in a fracturing, loosening, or loss of teeth. If you suspect you may be grinding your teeth, see your dentist about a possible mouth guard. Take care of your gums. Periodontal diseases and insufficient dental care can lead to gum disease and gum recession. Smile genuinely and big! When you relax your jaw and don’t have your teeth clenched, it’s easier to smile genuinely and big at the same time. Wet your teeth before you smile. Wetting your teeth with some saliva before you smile can help your teeth look shiny and bright for your selfie. Have confidence in your smile or schedule an appointment with your dentist to address what dental issues keep you insecure about your smile.



Says Dr. Disraeli, “I know how important it is to feel your best in a photo, and it all starts with your smile. Follow my tips to help keep that smile shining bright for all your selfies.”

ABOUT DOUG DISRAELI, D.D.S. DENTAL PRACTICE: Offering cosmetic dentistry, implant, restorative, and general dentistry throughout San Diego, Doug Disraeli, D.D.S. is committed to providing its patients with comfortable, efficient, and comprehensive dental care.

ABOUT NATIONAL SELFIE DAY: The first celebration of National Selfie Day was on June 21, 2014, when DJ Rick McNeely aimed to encourage people to enjoy taking a photo of themselves and sharing it on social media.

