Global roof insulation market size to grow at 4.2% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global roof insulation market size was valued at USD 1479.2 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at 4.2% CAGR over the next six years, thus generating a revenue of USD 1974.3 million during 2022-2028.





The study categorizes the industry based on type and application to provide a clear understanding of the market’s current position by stating the growth rate and revenue share forecasts of each vertical. It gives a granular analysis of the regional front of the business sphere by giving a country-level assessment of the areas contributing to amplifying the profitability.

Lastly, a brief overview about the prominent companies is furnished in the document to give an outline into the competitive hierarchy of the marketplace.

The industry expansion can be accredited to the extensive rise in worldwide construction activities as well as the soaring awareness about the conservation of energy among consumers.

The widespread use of insulation across sectors like household, industrial applications, and commercial is likely to lift the volume of demand through the research timeline. Notably, the product is employed as a barrier to heat (loss & gain), sound, and electricity.

Moreover, new companies are focusing on manufacturing roof insulation materials at affordable prices which is boosting the competition and further garnering profitable prospects for businesses in global roof insulation industry.

Segmental Overview:

Based on type, the market is categorized into rock wool, foam, glass wool, and others. Herein, the glass wool segment is slated to gain traction in the coming years, owing to properties like easy usability, environment friendliness, physical stability, and wide insulation temperature range from -30°C to 540°C.

In terms of application spectrum, the industry is classified into flat roof insulation, pitch roof insulation, and others. The flat roof insulation segment is estimated to record significant growth during the projected timeline, due to the preference for flat roofs in urban areas as compared to others given that they are easy to install, cost & space efficient, and facilitates solar system installation.

Regional Analysis:

As per credible researchers, Asia Pacific market is poised to rise exponentially during the assessment timeframe, with China at the forefront. This growth can be credited to the availability of inexpensive labor and raw materials which is accelerating the rate of industrialization in the country, thus facilitating regional development.

Competitive Dashboard:

The established names augmenting the competitive scope of worldwide roof insulation market include BASF SE, GAF Materials Corp., Knauf Insulation, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Paroc Oy Ab, Owens Corning, Kingspan Group plc, Rockwool International A/S, Jiangsu Wonewsun, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., and Asia Cuanon Technology Co. Ltd. among others.

