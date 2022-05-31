eCommerce Trailblazer DataHawk To Host Its First Virtual eCommerce Summit

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHawk , a business management software company and eCommerce acceleration platform, is hosting its first free virtual ecommerce event, DataHawk Summit, from June 16-17th, 2022; 6:00-9:00 p.m. CET.



The event will be for brands, sellers, agencies, and all levels of eCommerce professionals from all over the world looking for new connections, innovative tactics, cutting-edge technologies, and to gain insights on how the best eCommerce businesses leverage new ideas to improve their bottom line.

Those attending the event will have exclusive access to meet DataHawk experts and industry professionals who will provide valuable real-life experiences while sharing their proven blueprints to success on Amazon and Walmart digital shelves.

Attendees will benefit from:

DataHawk’s impressive lineup of events and workshops; attend keynotes, roundtables, 1-1 meetings, and panel discussions by industry experts.

Opportunities to mix, mingle, and dive into the minds of influential thought leader attendees and DataHawk partners.

Personalized insights through consultations with our DH expert via the DataHawk Hotline.

Meeting the team that makes your eCommerce data magic happen behind the scenes, including our executive staff and brand evangelists.

Listen and learn from multiple keynote speakers from top eCommerce brands, including:

John Berggren - Acquco

Duke Kroll - Seller Slice

Zamir Cajee - Thiswayup

Jorge Mansilla - The Stable

Sam Kahn - Tickr

Tarik Berrada Hamima - M19

Adrian Gmelch - Lengow



The summit still has speaker slots available should industry professionals be interested in applying. Entry requirements and applications can be found at https://bit.ly/3wYlMLa

“We are very excited to host DataHawk's first-ever Virtual Summit, where innovative and like-minded eCommerce experts from emerging brands to global CPG companies can come together to share insights and best practices related to digital marketplaces.”

For more information and to register for this event, please visit: https://datahawk.co/virtual-summit-22 .

About DataHawk:

Established in 2017, DataHawk helps emerging to large brands better run their eCommerce operations through a proprietary technology that collects and processes millions of data points daily. This data is then processed, analyzed and displayed on intuitive dashboards, helping DataHawk users extract exceptional insights on their business performance, benchmark it against the competition, and access recommendations for further improvement.