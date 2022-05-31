SalMar – Invitation to extraordinary general meeting

English Norwegian

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement 30 May 2022 regarding SalMar ASA (the "Company" or "SalMar") and Norway Royal Salmon ASA entering into a merger plan.



The board of directors of SalMar has resolved to call for an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 30 June 2022 at 12:00 CEST. The general meeting will be held as a digital meeting.

The notice and agenda for the extraordinary general meeting is attached to this notice and is also sent to the Company's shareholders. Furthermore, the notice and its appendices as well as the merger plan together with its appendices have been made available at the Company's webpage, www.salmar.no/investor.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

