Global Commercial Aircraft Interiors Markets Report 2021-2032 with Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

The "Global Commercial Aircraft Interiors Growth Opportunities" report
This study analyses the global commercial aircraft cabin interiors market for the period 2021 to 2032, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market dynamics.
The market forecasts are divided between revenue streams (linefit, retrofit, and aftermarket) and segments (seating, lavatory, galley, and other equipment) to provide insightful dimensions about how each factor contributes to total market revenue. Research on aircraft deliveries indicates that by 2032, the total number of aircraft delivered to lessors and airlines will total more than 22,000 units.
Linefit market performance per year largely reflects the aircraft deliveries completed within that year. This is the highest contributing revenue stream at 58.3% of the total market; similarly, the seating segment contributes almost 56.2% of the total market. Both industry and stakeholder sustainability are important focus areas in this report.
Commercial aircraft cabins have seen major innovations, especially focused on controlling the spread of COVID-19 within the shared aircraft interior. While the focus of innovations has largely been on this safety aspect, the industry's long-term sustainability goals and its multiple stakeholders (e.g., OEMs, suppliers, and aircraft operators [airlines and lessors]) are also considered when discussing innovations.
The key technological growth opportunities seen for this market are discussed, such as a new method of additive manufacturing and the use Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the cabin. Industry trends including market consolidation are covered with a focus on growth perspective.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Aircraft Interiors Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Market Structure
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Aircraft Deliveries Forecast
- Aircraft Deliveries Forecast by Platform Type
- Aircraft Deliveries Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Segments Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Seating Segment
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream
- Seating Segment Forecast by Revenue Stream Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Lavatory Segment
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream
- Lavatory Segment Forecast by Revenue Stream Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Galley Segment
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream
- Galley Segment Forecast by Revenue Stream Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Other Equipment Segment
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Revenue Stream
- OE Segment Forecast by Revenue Stream Analysis
7. Sustainability
- The Role of Interiors Market Stakeholders in Reducing CO2 Emissions
- CO2 Emissions by Seating Class
- Stakeholder Sustainability Avenues - OEMs and Suppliers
- Stakeholder Sustainability Avenues - Aircraft Operators and Airlines
8. Aircraft Cabin
- New Lightweight Materials with Potential Uses in Aircraft Interiors
- Innovations in Seating - Passenger Comfort
- Innovations for Lavatories
- Innovations for the Galley
- Air Quality Monitoring and Purification Systems for the Cabin
- Lighting Systems for the Cabin
- Future Outlook
9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors
- Growth Opportunity 1: Additive Manufacturing (Fused Filament Fabrication Process) for Incorporating Durable and Lighter Materials in the Cabin
- Growth Opportunity 2: Implementing IoT Applications and Concepts to Improve Passenger Experience and Reduce Crew Workload
- Growth Opportunity 3: M&As of Promising Start-ups for Business Growth, New Product Development, and Faster Integration
- Growth Opportunity 4: Implementation and Promotion of Novel Cabin Cleaning and Hygiene Maintenance Solutions for Increasing Customer Attraction and Safety Assurance
10. Appendix - List of Additional Companies Involved in Interiors Market
