Senzo's Revolutionary Amplified Lateral Flow (ALF) Platform Delivers Rapid COVID-19 Test Exactly Matching PCR Results in 3rd-Party Study by the University of Sheffield

PHILADELPHIA, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senzo, an innovative point-of-care and self-testing diagnostics company, is announcing 100% accuracy of its revolutionary Amplified Lateral Flow (ALF) COVID-19 antigen test. The blind study, led by infectious disease and COVID-19 researcher Dr. Thushan de Silva's team, proves that Senzo's breakthrough Amplified Lateral Flow test is 100% accurate as compared to PCR results, including at very low viral loads, indicating the ability to detect infection as early as with PCR tests. Unlike other at-home approaches aiming to achieve near this level of performance, Senzo's ALF does not require any equipment or readers and remains inexpensive and elegantly simple.

"Senzo is improving the way diseases are diagnosed by making testing more efficient and available to more people, creating tangible medical and economic benefits for patients and healthcare providers," said Senzo CEO Jeremy Stackawitz. "This study further validates that our ALF breakthrough is as accurate as PCR, finally allowing lateral flow rapid tests to be a viable alternative to central lab testing. As we leverage our ALF technology across more infectious diseases, the need for patients and healthcare providers to jump through the costly and time-consuming hoops associated with central lab testing will be systematically eliminated."

The following are Senzo's ALF results from the study:

25 of 25 samples determined to be positive via PCR were determined to be positive on the Senzo ALF test

25 of 25 samples determined to be negative via PCR were determined to be negative on the Senzo ALF test

10 positive samples had PCR Ct values in the range of 30-38 and all of these samples were correctly identified as positive on the Senzo ALF test

About Senzo:

Senzo is an in vitro diagnostics company developing innovative, accurate, and accessible testing products. Senzo was founded with the vision of utilizing novel technologies, with a focus on enhanced sensitivity, to create mobile, point-of-care and self-testing products and devices with the ability to accurately, quickly, and cost-effectively conduct testing where healthcare professionals and patients need it most. Senzo is creating game-changing products and systems which bring testing to the patient, eliminating the need for the current slow, expensive central-lab testing paradigms. With insights generated at the point of care, patients can make better decisions faster, and healthcare professionals can identify life-threatening diseases at an earlier stage, improving treatment outcomes and saving lives.

