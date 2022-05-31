The global agricultural robots market is expected to project a CAGR of 19.63% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ROBOTS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281747/?utm_source=GNW
These robots are commonly used for weed control, harvesting & picking, phenotyping, etc.
The requirement of different machines like a rotary tiller, combine harvester, ripper machine, tractor, etc., for completing the agricultural process has made the process expensive. Also, labor costs are high. The incorporation of robotics in agriculture is evaluated to eliminate challenges faced by commercial farming organizations. This is because robots will offer dual services that include automation and independent operation, thereby minimizing the need for skilled farmers. Such aspects further facilitate cost-efficiency. Accordingly, market players are increasingly investing in the research and development of robotics, enabling the launch of innovative products. As a result, the increasing demand for cost-effective solutions propels the global agricultural robots market growth. However, the technological limitations hinder the market growth.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global agricultural robots market growth assessment includes the geographical analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. North America is the largest revenue-generating region in the global market, accredited to the rising demand for dairy products, the increasing disposable income, and the growing population.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The market rivalry is moderately high, with most companies offering a varied range of products equipped with modern technologies. Some of the leading market players include AGCO Corporation, Autonomous Solutions Inc, Agrobot, BouMatic Robotics BV, etc.
Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments
Companies mentioned
1. AGCO CORPORATION
2. AGROBOT
3. AUTONOMOUS SOLUTIONS INC
4. BOUMATIC ROBOTICS BV
5. CNH INDUSTRIAL
6. DEERE & COMPANY
7. ECOROBOTIX
8. HARVEST AUTOMATION
9. LELY HOLDINGS S.A.R.L.
10. NAIO TECHNOLOGIES
11. PRECISION AI
12. PRECISIONHAWK INC
13. ROBOTICS PLUS LTD
14. ROWBOT
15. TRIMBLE INC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281747/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
The global agricultural robots market is expected to project a CAGR of 19.63% during the forecast period, 2022-2030
The market growth is attributed to labor shortage, crop protection from pesticide over-use, and growing demand for cost-effective solutions. MARKET INSIGHTS Agricultural robots help automate dull, repetitive, and slow tasks for farmers, enabling them to focus on enhancing the overall production yields.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ROBOTS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281747/?utm_source=GNW