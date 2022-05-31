The global agricultural robots market is expected to project a CAGR of 19.63% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ROBOTS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281747/?utm_source=GNW

These robots are commonly used for weed control, harvesting & picking, phenotyping, etc.

The requirement of different machines like a rotary tiller, combine harvester, ripper machine, tractor, etc., for completing the agricultural process has made the process expensive. Also, labor costs are high. The incorporation of robotics in agriculture is evaluated to eliminate challenges faced by commercial farming organizations. This is because robots will offer dual services that include automation and independent operation, thereby minimizing the need for skilled farmers. Such aspects further facilitate cost-efficiency. Accordingly, market players are increasingly investing in the research and development of robotics, enabling the launch of innovative products. As a result, the increasing demand for cost-effective solutions propels the global agricultural robots market growth. However, the technological limitations hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global agricultural robots market growth assessment includes the geographical analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. North America is the largest revenue-generating region in the global market, accredited to the rising demand for dairy products, the increasing disposable income, and the growing population.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market rivalry is moderately high, with most companies offering a varied range of products equipped with modern technologies. Some of the leading market players include AGCO Corporation, Autonomous Solutions Inc, Agrobot, BouMatic Robotics BV, etc.



