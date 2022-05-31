Asia-Pacific Facility Management (FM) Markets, 2019-2021 & 2021-2027: Partnerships for Technology Strategy are Essential in Capturing New FM Prospects as Economy Recovers

Dublin, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Facility Management (FM) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the Asia-Pacific FM market, covering market drivers, restraints, forecasts, trends, and the competitive landscape of the overall market.

The study also provides country analysis for the 10 countries from 2019 to 2027, with 2021 being the base year. This study also identifies 4 key growth opportunities.



Growth in the Asia-Pacific Facility Management (FM) market is stable, driven by the rapid FM development in developing markets and offset by low growth in mature markets.

The increase in outsourcing culture, supported by the continuous expansion of the asset base with new construction, contributes to a higher penetrable FM market base.

Constantly evolving customer needs (in the ongoing pandemic, for example) change market prospects and impact the overall FM demand. Further, the growing need for cost and energy efficiency and increasing familiarity with Information Technology (IT) have resulted in a greater demand for high-value, sophisticated FM value propositions.



However, the high preference for in-house FM among conservative end users affects the market. Manpower constraint is another cause for concern in this labor-intensive market. In mature markets, the availability of only a limited penetrable base restricts growth opportunities to contract renewals; first-time outsourcing clients are hard to come by.

The lack of regulations and guidelines related to building services, particularly in developing markets, has resulted in an expectation gap between service providers and clients. In addition, the unwillingness to innovate among conservative end users is resulting in market stagnation.



Outsourcing rates across countries vary significantly depending on market maturity and end-user profiles. Before the pandemic, the market enjoyed strong outsourcing growth, owing to the large penetrable asset base and continuous construction activities, particularly in developing economies.



In the future, the high preference for single or bundled services will continue to drive overall outsourcing engagements. The large penetrable market in Asia-Pacific still presents lucrative opportunities for domestic and global FM providers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Facility Management

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Facility Management

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by End Users

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type

COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by Service Type

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User

COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by End User

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Outsourced FM Trend

IFM Penetration Trend

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Overview of FM Participants

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Malaysia

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

Outsourced FM Trend

IFM Penetration Trend

Competitive Environment

Overview of FM Participants

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Indonesia

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

Outsourced FM Trend

IFM Penetration Trend

Competitive Environment

Overview of FM Participants

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Singapore

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

Outsourced FM Trend

IFM Penetration Trend

Competitive Environment

Overview of FM Participants

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Thailand

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

Outsourced FM Trend

IFM Penetration Trend

Competitive Environment

Overview of FM Participants

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Vietnam

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

Outsourced FM Trend

IFM Penetration Trend

Competitive Environment

Overview of FM Participants

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - The Philippines

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

Outsourced FM Trend

IFM Penetration Trend

Competitive Environment

Overview of FM Participants

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Australia

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

Outsourced FM Trend

IFM Penetration Trend

Competitive Environment

Overview of FM Participants

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - New Zealand

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

Outsourced FM Trend

IFM Penetration Trend

Competitive Environment

Overview of FM Participants

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Japan

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

Outsourced FM Trend

IFM Penetration Trend

Competitive Environment

Overview of FM Participants

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - South Korea

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

Outsourced FM Trend

IFM Penetration Trend

Competitive Environment

Overview of FM Participants

13. Growth Opportunity Universe - Facility Management

Growth Opportunity 1: Market Collaboration and Consolidation for Leveraging Knowledge and Experience

Growth Opportunity 2: Data Analytics for Improving Maintenance and Reducing Costs

Growth Opportunity 3: Energy Management for Optimizing Cost and Comply With Building Standards

Growth Opportunity 4: Technology-supported Solutions for Capturing End-user Needs in Sophisticated Building Systems

14. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r7bbdt



