Disposable Respirators Market to Worth USD 6.85 Billion by 2028 | North America to Lead Market Share Backed by Strict Workplace Safety Standards

Pune, India, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disposable respirators market size is estimated to be worth USD 6.85 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of -2.8% over the forecast period. The market valuation amounted to USD 6.31 billion in 2020 and grew to USD 8.38 billion in 2021 at a staggering 223.9%. The growth of this market is largely influenced by the prevailing and highly uncertain nature of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to heightened consumer focus on personal health, hygiene, and safety. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in an upcoming report titled, “Disposable Respirators Market, 2021-2028.”

Disposable respirators are designed to limit wearers' exposure to airborne particles that may be inhaled into the body via the nose or mouth. These products are intended to protect the wearer from harmful substances in a wide range of industries and work environments. The respirators fit tightly to the face and form a seal that helps ensure all air is drawn in through the filter. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for PPE, including respirators, has surged dramatically worldwide. To curb the spread of coronavirus infections, public health organizations such as the WHO have mandated face masks and other PPE.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Disposable Respirators Market:

3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

Honeywell International, Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

COFRA S.r.l. (Barletta Andria Trani, Italy)

Uvex Group (Fürth, Germany)

MSA (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Moldex-Metric (California, U.S)

Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (New York, U.S.)

RZ Mask (Minnesota, U.S.)

Makrite (Taipei, Taiwan)

SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO., LTD. (Tokyo, Japan)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Lübeck, Germany)

Mallcom (India) Limited (Kolkata, India)

Delta Plus Group (Apt, France)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 8.38 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 6.85 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost -2.8% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2017 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product, By End-use Industry Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 3M (Minnesota, U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.), COFRA S.r.l. (Barletta Andria Trani, Italy), Uvex Group (Fürth, Germany), MSA (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Moldex-Metric (California, U.S), Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (New York, U.S.), RZ Mask (Minnesota, U.S.), Makrite (Taipei, Taiwan), SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO., LTD. (Tokyo, Japan), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Lübeck, Germany), Mallcom (India) Limited (Kolkata, India), Delta Plus Group (Apt, France) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Disruptions amid COVID-19 to Create New Challenges for Manufacturers

Due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, a dramatic rise in the demand for face masks and respirators was observed globally. Since no country had anticipated such a hike in demand, these products witnessed tremendous shortages in many parts of the world. Since China was the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak and one of the first countries to be impacted by the pandemic, various industrial facilities were forced to shut down or operate at a reduced capacity. Consequently, decreased industrial production in the country had a detrimental effect on all major economies across the globe. Besides these factors, the shortage of availability and high raw materials prices have slowed down market growth.

Segments-

In terms of product

n-series

p-series

r-series

Based on end-user

Transportation

Manufacturing

Energy

Construction

Healthcare

Geographically

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Report Coverage:

The research report provides in-depth coverage of granular and actionable data. It focuses on major aspects such as key industry players, products, demanding technologies, and applications. The report offers comprehensive insights into the notable recent developments in the disposable respirators space. Additionally, it covers several direct and indirect factors that have contributed to the market growth in the past few years.

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Demand for N95 Respirators in Healthcare Settings

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the healthcare sector is experiencing rapid change. The pandemic has led to an increased focus on personnel safety in healthcare environments, augmenting the demand and adoption of PPE. These trends will be further amplified by the rising geriatric population base and the rising number of COVID-19 cases worldwide. The growing need for respiratory protection in the healthcare industry to ensure the safety of the staff and patients during and after the pandemic will offer lucrative growth opportunities to the disposable respirators market in the future.

However, the potential environmental impact caused due to the discarding of disposable PPE could slightly hamper product adoption.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Market Share Backed by Strict Workplace Safety Standards

North America generated nearly USD 2.10 billion in annual revenue during 2020 and will continue to dominate the disposable respirators market share through 2028. The regional growth will be influenced by the strict workplace safety standards that require companies to provide suitable respiratory protection equipment to their employees.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the demand will be driven due to stringent norms that require the public to wear medical-grade respirators and masks. For instance, in Germany, the federal and state governments have introduced measures making it mandatory for people to wear surgical masks or FFP2 (European equivalent of N95) on public transportation and in stores regardless of vaccination status.

The Asia Pacific will record notable growth during the forecast period led by the rapidly expanding manufacturing sector in the region. The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa will expand on ongoing construction and infrastructure development activities.

Industry Developments-

February 2021 – Delta Plus Group acquired German PPE manufacturer Artex as part of its growth and expansion strategy.

