Intelocate partners with leading Verizon Authorized Retailer CellOnly to provide operations platform

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Verizon Authorized Retailer CellOnly today announced its partnership with Toronto-based Intelocate, who will provide its multi-location operations platform to the entire CellOnly organization.



Intelocate is a versatile operations platform that allows multi-location businesses to streamline and consolidate their organization-wide issue reporting and resolution, task management, and communications functions into a single, easy-to-use platform.

“Providing our front-line team faster responses and resolutions to issues is our priority as an operations team. Intelocate helps us achieve this by centralizing issues and delivering them to the right people with less back-and-forth communication,” said Ryan Bowden, Facilities Manager at CellOnly. “By also being able to send tasks to our front-line, they have a clear view of the day’s priorities.”

“It’s essential that the modern telecommunications retailer has a platform that reflects the fast-pace of the industry,” said Tim McLaughlin, VP of Sales for Intelocate. “This partnership will allow CellOnly to reap the benefits of our platform when it comes to Issue Reporting and Resolution, Task Management, and Centralized Communications. By consolidating these key operational functions into a single platform, and removing barriers for location-based staff, CellOnly will be able to focus on elevating their already high level of customer experience as the organization grows coast to coast.”

Intelocate will provide CellOnly with a platform that not only encompasses issue reporting and resolution, task management, and centralized communications, but also many other key aspects of day-to-day business operations, including vendors, serialized assets, human resources, and facilities.

About CellOnly

CellOnly is a Verizon Authorized Retailer with locations throughout the Midwest and beyond, serving communities in Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. In addition to cellular phones, tablets, wireless service, devices, and accessories, CellOnly has built a reputation for exceptional customer service and an unmatched store experience. For more information, visit www.cell-only.com.

About Intelocate

Intelocate is the go-to platform for multi-location businesses wanting to consolidate their task management, issue reporting and resolution, and communications into a single, easy-to-use dashboard. With deep customizations and an industry-agnostic approach, Intelocate will help you to streamline your operations from top to bottom. Learn more at www.intelocate.com .

Media Contact

Peter Nelis

peter@intelocate.com