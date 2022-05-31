The Global Adhesive Bandages Market is expected to grow by $ 622.43 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period

New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adhesive Bandages Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279774/?utm_source=GNW

26% during the forecast period. Our report on the adhesive bandages market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing number of surgical procedures, increasing incidence of sports injuries, and growing number of skin diseases and trauma-related injuries.

The adhesive bandages market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The adhesive bandages market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Medicated bandages

• Non-medicated bandages



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing demand for adhesive bandages from ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) as one of the prime reasons driving the adhesive bandages market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in the material of bandages and product innovations by market players will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading adhesive bandages market vendors that include 3M Co., Argentum Medical LLC, B. Braun SE, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Dynarex Corp., Essity Aktiebolag, Goldwin Medicare Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Milliken and Co., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd. Also, the adhesive bandages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

