Radisson Hotel Group opens Barcelona’s first Radisson Blu hotel

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of the Radisson Blu 1882 Hotel, Barcelona Sagrada Familia, which marks another step forward in Radisson Hotel Group’s plans to expand in Spain and continue strengthening its presence in the country.

A mere 450 meters away from the Sagrada Familia, the most-visited monument in Spain, the renovated Radisson Blu 1882 Hotel, Barcelona Sagrada Familia is now ready to welcome guests to its enviable location in the Gràcia district. This hotel’s location provides excellent connections to the city center, Passeig de Gràcia and Plaça de Catalunya. It is also just two kilometers away from Parc Güell, another very popular tourist attraction bearing Antoni Gaudí’s unmistakable imprint.

Radisson Blu 1882 Hotel, Barcelona Sagrada Familia has 182 rooms, which include standard, superior, premium, premium deluxe, and family rooms. The rooftop, El Cel Bar terrace and pool are the perfect place to relax after a long day of sightseeing or business meetings. It offers spectacular views of the city’s skyline and extraordinary views of the Sagrada Familia and Antoni Gaudí’s fascinating architecture.







The philosophy of Radisson Blu 1882 Hotel, Barcelona Sagrada Familia, is to offer sustainable, balanced, and healthy gastronomy across its four restaurants and bars, including Restaurant El Bosc, El Bosc Terrace Bar, Bobò Bar, and El Cel Bar. Guests wishing to maintain their exercise regime are catered for thanks to the hotel’s fitness center.





"It’s a privilege to introduce the Radisson Blu brand to Barcelona, one of the world’s most vibrant cities. The hotel’s unbelievable location with panoramic views from its rooftop terrace make this hotel a unique place to stay and explore the city. It’s a modern hotel with lots of style and a cozy and cosmopolitan feel," says Tom Flanagan Karttunen, Area Senior Vice President Northern & Western Europe, Radisson Hotel Group.





As Barcelona is one of Spain’s major business centers, this new hotel has 120 square meters of corporate meeting and event space with the capacity to host up to 120 people, as well as 64 underground parking spaces for guests.

The Radisson Blu 1882 Hotel, Barcelona Sagrada Familia has also earned LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification as a Gold Green Building, a factor that makes it the perfect option for the environmentally conscious traveler. The hotel is home to more than 4000 plants, including an 80m² vertical ecosystem of more than 3000 plants in the El Bosc Terrace Bar that can filter 10kg of dust per year and generate oxygen for 80 people. Furthermore, the hotel has Biosphere certification and a dedicated CSR neighborhood project commitment.





The interiors of the common areas in the new Radisson Blu 1882 Hotel, Barcelona Sagrada Familia were created by renowned interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán. Urban in style, its design has a contemporary aesthetic featuring special designer pieces with a more modern flair. Rosa-Violán envisioned creating a cozy and comfortable environment for guests with natural leather upholstery and high-pile rugs, which were accented by lush leafy greenery, bringing the outdoors indoors, which is a signature design element of Rosa-Violán. The color palette highlights the shades used in some of the furniture upholstery as well as the colors used at certain points in the decorative elements. Likewise, the hotel’s interior design concept also showcases other more striking pieces, giving them an almost monumental air, which allows them to stand out in the overall decorating scheme.







Lázaro Rosa-Violán shares, "It has been an honor to collaborate on a project like this, located in such a unique area of Barcelona near the city’s most iconic monument, the Sagrada Familia, which can be admired from the hotel’s rooftop terrace, and which has also earned Gold level LEED certification for sustainability.”

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Blu 1882 Hotel, Barcelona Sagrada Familia is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

***

MEDIA CONTACTS:

KATIE OLLIER REDMAN, Area PR & Communications Manager, Northern & Western Europe, Radisson Hotel Group

katie.redman@radissonhotels.com

SOPHIE CLARKE, Global Director Social Media & Consumer PR, Radisson Hotel Group

sophie.clarke@radissonhotels.com



ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP:

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,700 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is our international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for our guests, meeting planners, and travel agents at over 640 hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.



Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.



More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube



ABOUT RADISSON BLU:

Radisson Blu is an upper upscale hotel brand that delivers positive and personalized service in stylish spaces. Characterized by attention to small details and the Yes I Can! service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make a big difference and inspire unforgettable experiences with every stay. Through personalized service and local nuance, each stay at a Radisson Blu hotel becomes a true meaningful and memorable experience. Radisson Blu hotels can be found in major cities, key airport gateways, and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Blu by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Blu is part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.



For reservations and more information, visit our website. Or connect with Radisson Blu on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Attachments