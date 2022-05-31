Talaris Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

BOSTON and LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TALS), a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders, today announced that Scott Requadt, Chief Executive Officer of Talaris, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM ET at the Marriott Marquis in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investors section of the Talaris website at www.talaristx.com. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Talaris website for 30 days.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders. Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, MA, its cell processing facility in Louisville, KY, and additional research operations in Houston, TX.

