Adding Deep Environmental and Permitting Experience to the Apollo Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, FSE:6ZF0) (“Apollo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the nomination of Collette Brown-Rodriguez to the Board of Directors of the Company and the engagement of George Kenline as Environment and Permitting Advisor, effective June 1, 2022. Apollo would also like to remind all shareholders that the Company’s Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) will be held on June 10th.



“I am thrilled that Collette has agreed to stand for election at our upcoming AGM and that George has agreed to join the team” Apollo CEO, Tom Peregoodoff commented. “In addition to the perspective her current role in renewable energy development in California gives her, Collette’s experience in tribal affairs and environmental management will be a valued addition to our board. George’s deep knowledge of resource development permitting and water resource management broadly in California, but more specifically in the San Bernardino County, will be hugely beneficial to Apollo as we begin permitting and development activities at our Calico Silver Project.”

Nomination of Collette Brown-Rodriguez

Ms. Brown-Rodriguez has over 20 years of experience as a project management and program development leader focused on tribal affairs within the mining and natural resources industries. She is a member of the Salish Kootenai Tribe and descendant of the Navajo Nation with a passion for renewable energy and energy independence. Prior to joining 8 Minute Solar Energy Corp., she was Tribal Affairs Director and Lead, Environmental and Permitting with South32. Her experience includes familiarity with the NEPA EIS process, uranium mine reclamation, coal, oil & gas, and base metals mining operations and project permitting and development. She holds a Bachelor of Environmental Science degree and was recently awarded her Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Arizona.

George Kenline – Environment and Permitting Advisor

Mr. Kenline is a California licensed Engineering Geologist and Hydrogeologist with over 30 years of experience. He has extensive experience in San Bernardino County in environmental review processes for permitting mineral resource extraction, water supply development, reclamation, and habitat restoration. He is considered one of California’s leading experts for implementation of the Surface Mining and Reclamation Act of 1975 (“SMARA”). He is currently a three-time Governor-appointed Member of the California State Mining & Geology Board as the Mining Engineer Specialist. In addition to his role with the State Mining and Geologist Board, he recently joined Martin Marietta Materials, as Mineral Resources Development Manager. Prior to this he spent 15 years as the Mining/Engineering Geologist for the San Bernardino County Land Use Department and permitted over US$60 billion in mineral reserves that included iron, gold, rare earths, aggregates and high-grade limestone.

Annual General Meeting

All shareholders are reminded that the Company’s Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) will be held on June 10th. Shareholders are reminded that if possible, they should vote their shares by proxy. To be counted, all proxies must be received by 8:30 a.m. PDT on Wednesday June 8, 2022 as per the instructions contained in the Notice to Shareholders. Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Meeting will be available in the company’s report of voting results that will be posted on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) following the Meeting.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Silver Project, in San Bernardino California and Silver District Project in Arizona.

