Sprott Announces CEO Transition

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (NYSE/TSX: SII) (“Sprott” or the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors has named Whitney George as Chief Executive Officer of Sprott, effective June 30, 2022. Mr. George, currently the Company’s President, will take over from Peter Grosskopf, who will focus full time on his roles as Chief Executive Officer of Sprott Capital Partners and as an advisor to Sprott’s private resource strategies. Concurrent with the transition, Mr. Grosskopf will resign from the Sprott board of directors and Mr. George will be appointed to the board on June 30, 2022.



“On behalf of the entire Sprott team, I would like to thank Peter for his service over the past 12 years,” said Ron Dewhurst, Chair of the Sprott board of directors. “Under his leadership, Sprott emerged as a world leader in precious metal and natural resource investing and our assets under management grew from $5 billion to over $20 billion. Peter has also been instrumental in building Sprott’s successful private investments franchise and launching Sprott Capital Partners.”

“The timing is right for this transition as Sprott continues to expand its asset management business and deliver exceptional results for shareholders,” added Mr. Dewhurst. “Whitney has a long and successful history as a business builder, portfolio manager and Chief Investment Officer. In his current role as President of Sprott, he has played a key role in refocusing the company on its core growth areas and has overseen our expansion in the US market. We believe Whitney is the ideal individual to lead Sprott through the next phase of the Company’s growth.”

“For more than a decade, I have been privileged to lead a talented team building Sprott into the world-class organization that it is today. I am delighted that Sprott will benefit from Whitney’s strong leadership,” said Peter Grosskopf. “The timing is right for me to focus my efforts on originating unique mining investments for our private strategies and institutional brokerage groups, and continuing to support our private lending team.”

“I’m proud to follow Peter who has led the remarkable transformation of Sprott over the past decade, much of it accomplished through difficult market conditions,” said Whitney George.

“I look forward to working with our exceptional executive team to continue executing on the plan we put in place more than five years ago. We have the right people and strategies to continue delivering outstanding results for our shareholders and investment performance for our clients.”

Whitney George joined Sprott in 2015 serving in a number of roles, including as Chief Investment Officer of Sprott Asset Management since 2018 and as President of Sprott since 2019. Previously Mr. George spent 23 years in senior roles at Royce & Associates LLC ("Royce") in New York. He was Co-Chief Investment Officer of Royce from 2009 to 2013 and played a key role in the firm’s growth and evolution into a leading U.S. small-cap manager with peak assets of more than US$40 billion. At Sprott, Mr. George is also portfolio manager of Sprott Focus Trust (FUND), a closed-end equity investment fund that seeks to provide long-term growth of capital through a focused portfolio of value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. Prior to joining Royce, Mr. George held positions with Dominick & Dominick, Inc., WR Lazard & Laidlaw, Inc., Laidlaw, Adams & Peck and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Whitney holds a bachelor's degree from Trinity College.

About Sprott

Sprott is a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. We are specialists. Our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities, Private Strategies and Brokerage. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York and London and the company’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

