Nano Dimension’s Q1/22 Revenue Run-Rate Indicates Approximately 300% Growth Expected in Full Year 2022 over 2021

Revenues for Q1/2022 $10.4M, 1,186% over Q1/2021, 38% over Q4/2021
WALTHAM, Mass., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), an industry leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2022.
Nano Dimension reported revenues of $10,430,000 for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 1,186% over the same quarter in 2021, and an increase of 38% over the fourth quarter of 2021.
Moreover, the first quarter of 2022 revenue run-rate indicates the potential for growth of approximately 300% in full year 2022 over 2021. If this occurs, the Company will perform ahead of its own expectations, by growing revenue over 10 times from 2020 to 2022, assuming no critical changes in world economy resulting from current international affairs and/or other factors.
The Company ended the quarter with a cash and deposits balance of $1.311 Billion (including short and long-term unrestricted bank deposits), while net loss for the first quarter was $33.3 million and EBITDA was negative $29.3 million.
Excluding $13.7 million of adjustments for share-based payments and depreciation and amortization expenses:
- Adjusted net loss was $19.6 million.
- Gross margin (excluding amortization of intangible assets, also recognized in business combination) was 37%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was negative $19.2 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA net of $11.7 million of R&D cash expenses was negative $7.5 million.
Net cash used in operations during the first quarter of 2022 was $21.4 million.
Details regarding EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA can be found later in this press release under “Non-IFRS measures”.
CEO MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS:
Few observations should be noted as our revenue grows and we endeavor to supplement it, over time, with improved profitability:
- Gross Margin (“GM”): GM is affected by changing mixture of our products: over 60% GM for the new and disruptive Additive Manufacturing (AM) systems, similar and higher GM for materials, and 35%-50% GM for our other products such as surface mounting and ink printing machines and subsystems.
- Net Cash Burn: The majority ($11.7 million) of the $21.4 million net cash used in operations in the first quarter of 2022, was our investment in the research and development (R&D) efforts.
- R&D Expense: We have spent approximately 23% less in R&D in comparison to our budget. Our expenses in sales and marketing are below budget as well. These are indications of the difficulties we have in recruiting the quality scientists and engineers that we need, especially in the USA and Israel, and specifically in the fields of software, data science, algorithm design and material science as well as high level technical sales and application engineers. This phenomenon affects our ability to accelerate our business plans. If it was up to us, the R&D figure would have been higher, in order to shorten the return on investment (ROI) timeline.
- Cost of Labor: We are hoping that the current trends in employment and salaries will reduce the intensity of the point above, and support our need for increased recruitment pace, specifically of high-quality research and sales personnel.
- ROI: As we have declared many times over the last few quarters, as we increase our revenue and invest in R&D, the profitability that will lead to ROI on the cash investment in R&D is not going to be demonstrated on an immediate quarterly basis, but it is rather expected to take at least 8-12 quarters until it will hopefully be manifested as return on capital invested, in the EBITDA and profits lines.
The vision of the Company was expanded based on the conclusion we have reached from analyzing the following data points:
- Nano Dimension’s successful current growth, through expansion of revenues in Additive Manufacturing Electronics.
- The emerging results of growth originated by acquisitions and the organic growth thereof under Nano Dimension’ Go-To-Market and technology development umbrellas.
- The obvious contraction of multiples in the public and private market which justify our previous thesis of not burning our cash by buying at overly inflated values.
- Ample opportunities emerging in Additive Manufacturing, as well as in adjacent technologies in need of AI, Deep Learning and digital conversions.
Our vision continues to evolve as we look to transform AM & AM Electronics & adjacent industrial non-yet-fully-digitalized sectors into an environmentally friendly & economically efficient additive manufacturing Industry 4.0 – enabling a one production-step-conversion of digital designs into functioning mechanical & electronic devices, On demand, anytime, anywhere.
The business plan aimed at reaching the above is heading in a similar direction as before but with a wider field of view, in order to cover the new opportunities arising from the dramatic changes in the markets. We hope that if contraction of multiples and valuation is sustainable, acquisitions will continue to be at more reasonable prices, which were not available over the last two years.
On a related matter, as a high-tech growth company, buyers of our shares at the current price, as it trades below its cash value, actually imitate an investment in a “value company.” In practical terms it means that Nano Dimension’s share price represents a potential valuation upside of a high growth business but with lower downside, more similar to a value-model investment profile. Hence, we changed our previous intention with respect to a Share (ADS) Buy-Back program and initiated a process to facilitate such plan which is conditioned on receipt of Israeli court approval (as needed for all programs as such, according to Israeli Corporate Law). We will provide an update once such approval is received.
FINANCIAL RESULTS:
First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
|●
|Total revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $10,430,000, compared to $7,531,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $811,000 in the first quarter of 2021. The increase is attributed to increased sales of the Company’s product lines.
|●
|Cost of revenues (excluding amortization of intangibles) for the first quarter of 2022 were $6,580,000, compared to $4,350,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $352,000 in the first quarter of 2021. The increase is attributed mostly to the increased sales of the Company’s product lines.
|●
|Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $17,870,000, compared to $15,099,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $3,732,000 in the first quarter of 2021. The increase is attributed to an increase in payroll expenses and share-based payment expenses, as a result of the Company’s increased R&D efforts.
o The R&D expenses net of depreciation and share-based payments expenses were $11,723,000.
|●
|Sales and marketing (S&M) expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $9,308,000, compared to $7,690,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $2,713,000 in the first quarter of 2021. The increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 is attributed to an increase in payroll expenses as a result of our growing sales and marketing team. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2021 is attributed to an increase in payroll expenses as well as an increase in share-based payment expenses.
o The S&M expenses net of depreciation and share-based payments expenses were $6,393,000.
|●
|General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $6,742,000, compared to $6,470,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $3,425,000 in the first quarter of 2021. The increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 is attributed to an increase in payroll expenses. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2021 is attributed to an increase in payroll expenses and share-based payment expenses, as well as an increase in professional services expenses.
o The G&A expenses net of depreciation and share-based payments expenses were $5,219,000.
|●
|Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 attributed to the owners was $33,093,000, or $0.13 per share, compared to $159,624,000, or $0.62 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $9,314,000, or $0.05 per share, in the first quarter of 2021.
Balance Sheet Highlights
|●
|Cash and cash equivalents, together with short and long-term bank deposits totaled $1,311,093,000 as of March 31st, 2022, compared to $1,355,595,000 as of December 31st, 2021. The decrease compared to December 31st, 2021, mainly reflects cash used in operating activities and investing activities.
|●
|Shareholders’ equity totaled $1,320,520,000 as of March 31st, 2022, compared to $1,343,356,000 as of December 31st, 2021.
About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform the electronics and similar additive manufacturing sectors through the development and delivery of an environmentally friendly and economically efficient additive manufacturing, Industry 4.0 solution, while enabling a one-production-step-conversion of digital designs into functioning devices – on demand, anytime, anywhere.
The DragonFly IV® system and specialized materials serve cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PEDs®) fabrication needs by simultaneously depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, while integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components. The outcomes are Hi-PEDs® which are critical enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. In addition, these products enable iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains.
Nano Dimension also develops complementary production equipment for Hi-PEDs® and printed circuit board (PCB) assembly (Puma, Fox, Tarantula, Spider etc.). The core competitive edge for this technology is in its adaptive, highly flexible surface-mount technology (SMT) pick-and-place equipment, materials dispenser suitable for both high-speed dispensing and micro-dispensing, as well as an intelligent production material storage and logistics system.
Additionally, Nano Dimension is a leading developer and supplier of high-performance control electronics, software, and ink delivery system. It invents and delivers state-of-the-art 2D and 3D printing hardware and unique operating software. It focuses on high-value, precision-oriented applications such as specialized direct-to-container packaging, printed electronics functional fluids, and 3D printing, which can all be controlled by the proprietary software system - Atlas.
Serving similar users of Hi-PEDs®, Nano Dimension’s Fabrica 2.0 micro additive manufacturing system enables the production of microparts based on a Digital Light Processor (DLP) engine that achieves repeatable micron levels resolution. The Fabrica 2.0 is engineered with a patented array of sensors that allows a closed feedback loop, using proprietary materials to achieve very high accuracy while remaining a cost-effective mass manufacturing solution. It is used in the areas of micron-level resolution of medical devices, micro-optics, semiconductors, micro-electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), microfluidics, and life sciences instruments.
For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its expected revenues for 2022, its vision for the future, including regarding expected growth, profitability, acquisitions, opportunities and contractions of multiples and expected valuations, potential return on investment and the repurchase plan. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at
|March 31st,
|December 31st,
|2021
|2022
|2021(*)
|(In thousands of USD)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,099,057
|788,141
|853,626
|Bank deposits
|296,844
|459,824
|437,598
|Restricted deposits
|61
|126
|148
|Trade receivables
|999
|6,242
|3,422
|Other receivables
|972
|7,307
|5,902
|Inventory
|3,164
|15,063
|11,199
|Total current assets
|1,401,097
|1,276,703
|1,311,895
|Restricted deposits
|391
|491
|501
|Bank deposits
|75,113
|63,128
|64,371
|Deferred tax
|-
|1,005
|1,007
|Property plant and equipment, net
|5,422
|9,844
|7,690
|Right of use asset
|4,103
|15,142
|4,491
|Intangible assets
|4,243
|21,358
|-
|Total non-current assets
|89,272
|110,968
|78,060
|Total assets
|1,490,369
|1,387,671
|1,389,955
|Liabilities
|Trade payables
|1,654
|3,785
|2,833
|Financial derivatives
|-
|19,977
|14,910
|Other payables
|5,449
|19,304
|13,836
|Current portion of other long-term liability
|-
|416
|417
|Total current liabilities
|7,103
|43,482
|31,996
|Liability in respect of government grants
|754
|1,639
|1,560
|Employee benefits
|-
|4,138
|4,145
|Liability in respect of warrants
|-
|1,760
|3,347
|Lease liability
|3,277
|12,395
|3,336
|Deferred tax liabilities
|9,570
|1,101
|236
|Other long-term liabilities
|-
|1,849
|1,104
|Total non-current liabilities
|13,601
|22,882
|13,728
|Total liabilities
|20,704
|66,364
|45,724
|Equity
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|787
|875
|Share capital
|375,594
|386,723
|386,665
|Share premium and capital reserves
|1,211,920
|1,276,443
|1,266,027
|Treasury shares
|(1,509
|)
|(1,509
|)
|(1,509
|)
|Presentation currency translation reserve
|1,431
|1,190
|1,407
|Accumulated loss
|(117,771
|)
|(342,327
|)
|(309,234
|)
|Equity attributable to owners of the company
|-
|1,320,520
|1,343,356
|Total equity
|1,469,665
|1,321,307
|1,344,231
|Total liabilities and equity
|1,490,369
|1,387,671
|1,389,955
(*) The December 31, 2021, balances were derived from the Company’s audited annual financial statements.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts)
|For the Three-Month Period
Ended March 31st,
|For the Year Ended
December 31st,
|2021
|2022
|2021(*)
|Revenues
|811
|10,430
|10,493
|Cost of revenues
|352
|6,580
|5,730
|Cost of revenues - amortization of assets recognized in business combination and technology
|197
|2,849
|3,641
|Total cost of revenues
|549
|9,429
|9,371
|Gross profit
|262
|1,001
|1,122
|Research and development expenses, net
|3,732
|17,870
|41,686
|Sales and marketing expenses
|2,713
|9,308
|22,713
|General and administrative expenses
|3,425
|6,742
|19,644
|Impairment losses
|-
|-
|140,290
|Operating loss
|(9,608
|)
|(32,919
|)
|(223,211
|)
|Finance income
|818
|2,861
|17,909
|Finance expense
|(524
|)
|(3,685
|)
|(428
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|(9,314
|)
|(33,743
|)
|(205,730
|)
|Tax income
|-
|455
|4,906
|Total comprehensive loss after tax
|(9,314
|)
|(33,288
|)
|(200,824
|)
|Total comprehensive loss attributable to:
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|(195
|)
|(47
|)
|Owners of the Company
|(9,314
|)
|(33,093
|)
|(200,777
|)
|Basic loss per share
|(0.05
|)
|0.13
|)
|(0.81
|)
|Other comprehensive income items that after initial recognition in comprehensive income were or will be transferred to profit or loss
|Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations
|-
|232
|(46
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|(9,314
|)
|(33,520
|)
|(200,870
|)
|Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|(210
|)
|(69
|)
|Comprehensive loss attributable to owners of the Company
|(9,314
|)
|(33,310
|)
|(200,801
|)
(*) The December 31st, 2021, balances were derived from the Company’s audited annual financial statements.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
(In thousands of USD)
|Share capital
|Share premium and capital reserves
|Treasury shares
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|Accumulated loss
|Total
|Non-controlling interests
|Total equity
|For the three months ended March 31st, 2022:
|Thousands USD
|Thousands USD
|Thousands USD
|Thousands USD
|Thousands USD
|Thousands USD
|Thousands USD
|Thousands USD
|Balance as of January 1, 2022
|386,665
|1,266,027
|(1,509
|)
|1,407
|(309,234
|)
|1,343,356
|875
|1,344,231
|Investment of non-controlling party in subsidiary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|122
|122
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(33, 093
|)
|(33,093
|)
|(195
|)
|(33,288
|)
|Other comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(217
|)
|-
|(217
|)
|(15
|)
|(232
|)
|Exercise of warrants and options and conversion of convertible notes
|58
|(58
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Share-based payments
|-
|10,474
|-
|-
|-
|10,474
|-
|10,474
|Balance as of March 31st, 2022
|386,723
|1,276,443
|(1,509
|)
|1,190
|(342,327
|)
|1,320,520
|787
|1,321,307
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands of USD)
|For the Three-Month Period Ended
March 31st,
|For the
Year ended
December 31st,
|2021
|2022
|2021 (*)
|Cash flow from operating activities:
|Net loss
|(9,314
|)
|(33,288
|)
|(200,824
|)
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
|787
|1,141
|7,383
|Impairment losses
|-
|-
|140,290
|Financing expenses (income), net
|(708
|)
|2,194
|(6,873
|)
|Revaluation of financial liabilities accounted at fair value
|414
|(1,370
|)
|(10,608
|)
|Loss from disposal of property plant and equipment and right-of-use assets
|2
|(3
|)
|567
|Increase in deferred tax
|-
|(461
|)
|(5,013
|)
|Share-based payments
|3,435
|10,123
|29,782
|Salary expenses paid by NCI
|-
|122
|-
|3,930
|11,746
|155,528
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Decrease (increase) in inventory
|150
|(468
|)
|2,382
|Decrease (increase) in other receivables
|154
|(851
|)
|(429
|)
|Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
|(286
|)
|(2,175
|)
|(449
|)
|Increase (decrease) in other payables
|(649
|)
|1,724
|1,139
|Increase in employee benefits
|-
|1,148
|-
|Increase in trade payables
|837
|729
|74
|206
|107
|2,717
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(5,178
|)
|(21,435
|)
|(42,579
|)
|Cash flow from investing activities:
|Investment in bank deposits, net
|(286,065
|)
|(21,907
|)
|(416,019
|)
|Interest received
|432
|762
|3,706
|Change in restricted bank deposits
|16
|20
|(32
|)
|Acquisition of property plant and equipment
|(599
|)
|(1,975
|)
|(9,761
|)
|Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
|-
|(18,124
|)
|(74,574
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(286,216
|)
|(41,224
|)
|(496,680
|)
|Cash flow from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of Ordinary Shares, warrants and convertible notes, net
|805,497
|-
|805,497
|Exercise of warrants and options
|100
|-
|212
|Lease payments
|(304
|)
|(796
|)
|(1,494
|)
|Proceeds from non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|944
|Long-term bank debt
|-
|(80
|)
|(814
|)
|Amounts recognized in respect of government grants liability, net
|(72
|)
|(45
|)
|(96
|)
|Interest and other fees paid
|(9
|)
|(28
|)
|(70
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|805,212
|(949
|)
|804,179
|Increase in cash
|513,818
|(63,608
|)
|264,920
|Cash at beginning of the period
|585,338
|853,626
|585,338
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash
|(99
|)
|(1,877
|)
|3,368
|Cash at end of the period
|1,099,057
|788,141
|853,626
|Non-cash transactions:
|Property plant and equipment acquired on credit
|41
|211
|249
|Conversion of convertible notes and warrants to equity
|2,830
|-
|2,830
|Acquisition of a right-of-use asset
|1,217
|11,237
|1,919
(*) The December 31st, 2021, balances were derived from the Company’s audited annual financial statements.
Non-IFRS measures
The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net loss, as calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”):
|For the Three-Month Period
Ended
March 31st,
|2022
|(In thousands of USD)
|Operating loss
|(32,919
|)
|Depreciation and amortization (*)
|3,605
|EBITDA
|(29,314
|)
|Share-based payments
|10,123
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(19,191
|)
(*) Including amortization of assets recognized in business combination and technology
EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as operating loss excluding depreciation and amortization expenses and amortization of assets recognized in business combination. We believe that EBITDA, as described above, should be considered in evaluating the Company’s operations. EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively) and EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to the items mentioned above.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as operating loss excluding depreciation and amortization expenses and amortization of assets recognized in business combination and share based payments. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as described above, should also be considered in evaluating the Company’s operations. Like EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively), as well as from share-based payment expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to non-cash items, such as expenses related to share-based payments.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) as indicators of our operating performance or as measures of our liquidity. These measures should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) as presented in our consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.