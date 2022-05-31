The Global Clean Label Ingredients Market is expected to grow by $ 18.71 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period

New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clean Label Ingredients Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279772/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the clean label ingredients market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new product launches, rising health-conscious consumers, and rising demand for processed food.

The clean label ingredients market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The clean label ingredients market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Beverages

• Bakery and confectionery

• Sauce and condiment

• Dairy products

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for natural ingredients as one of the prime reasons driving the clean label ingredients market growth during the next few years. Also, rising preference for non-GMO ingredients and increase in promotional and marketing initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on clean label ingredients market covers the following areas:

• Clean label ingredients market sizing

• Clean label ingredients market forecast

• Clean label ingredients market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading clean label ingredients market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corbion NV, Givaudan, Groupe Limagrain Holding, Handary SA, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, ROHA Dyechem Pvt. Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., SMS Corporation Co. Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc, The Hershey Co., Tiba Starch and Glucose Manufacturing Co., Ulrick and Short Ltd., VIVESCIA, Brisan Group, and Du Pont De Nemours Inc. Also, the clean label ingredients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

