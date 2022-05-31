Global Botanical Supplements Market Report (2022 to 2032) - Featuring Now Foods, Dabur India, Himalaya Wellness and Amway Among Others

Dublin, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Botanical Supplements Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A recent market study published on the Botanical Supplements market offers global industry analysis for 2017-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.
The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.
After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Botanical Supplements market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations
3. Market Background
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1. Drivers
3.1.2. Restraints
3.1.3. Opportunity
3.1.4. Trends
3.2. Scenario Forecast
3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario
3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments
3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis
3.5. Value Chain Analysis
3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles
3.5.1.1. Producers
3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)
3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors
3.5.2. % of Operating Margin Analysis
3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers
3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer's
3.6. Global Botanical Supplements Market - Pricing Analysis
3.6.1. Price Point Assessment by Region
3.6.2. Price Point Assessment by Product Type
3.6.3. Price Forecast till 2032
3.6.4. Factors affecting Pricing
3.7. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
3.8. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis
3.9. Regulatory Landscape
3.9.1. Packaging & Labelling Regulations
3.9.2. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview
3.9.3. Import/Export Policies
3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook
3.11. Consumers Survey Analysis
3.12. Macro-Economic Factors
3.13. Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan by Buyers
4. Global Botanical Supplements Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2017-2021
4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2022-2032
4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
5. Global Botanical Supplements Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Source
5.1. Introduction/Key Findings
5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Source, 2017-2021
5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis and Forecast By Source, 2022-2032
5.3.1. Vegetables & Fruits
5.3.2. Herbs & Spices
5.3.3. Flowers
5.3.4. Seeds & Nuts
5.3.5. Leaves
5.3.6. Bulbs & Roots
5.3.7. Barks & berries
5.3.8. Others
5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Source, 2017-2021
5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Source, 2022-2032
6. Global Botanical Supplements Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Form
6.1. Introduction/Key Findings
6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Form, 2017-2021
6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis and Forecast By Form, 2022-2032
6.3.1. Powder
6.3.2. Liquid
6.3.3. Capsule
6.3.4. Bars
6.3.5. Gels
6.3.6. Granules
6.3.7. Oils
6.3.8. Others
6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Form, 2017-2021
6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Form, 2022-2032
7. Global Botanical Supplements Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Distribution Channel
7.1. Introduction/Key Findings
7.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Distribution Channel, 2017-2021
7.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2022-2032
7.3.1. Offline Stores
7.3.2. Online Retails
7.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Distribution Channel, 2017-2021
7.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Distribution Channel, 2022-2032
8. Global Botanical Supplements Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Application, 2017-2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2032
8.3.1. Food & Beverages
8.3.2. Pharmaceuticals
8.3.3. Sports Nutrition & Dietary Supplements
8.3.4. Cosmetics and Personal Care
8.3.5. Pet Care Industry
8.3.6. Commercial Households
8.3.7. Others
8.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Application, 2017-2021
8.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Application, 2022-2032
9. Global Botanical Supplements Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Region, 2017-2021
9.3. Current Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032
9.3.1. North America
9.3.2. Latin America
9.3.3. Europe
9.3.4. East Asia
9.3.5. South Asia
9.3.6. Oceania
9.3.7. MEA
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region
10. North America Botanical Supplements Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
11. Latin America Botanical Supplements Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
12. Europe Botanical Supplements Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
13. East Asia Botanical Supplements Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
14. South Asia Botanical Supplements Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
15. Oceania Botanical Supplements Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
16. MEA Botanical Supplements Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
17. Key Countries Botanical Supplements Market Analysis
18. Market Structure Analysis
18.1. Competition Dashboard
18.2. Competition Benchmarking
18.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
18.3.1. By Regional
18.3.2. By Source
18.3.3. By Form
18.3.4. By Distribution Channel
18.3.5. By Application
19. Competition Analysis
19.1. Competition Deep Dive
19.1.1. Glanbia plc
19.1.1.1. Overview
19.1.1.2. Product Portfolio
19.1.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Age /Sales Channel/Region)
19.1.1.4. Sales Footprint
19.1.1.5. Strategy Overview
19.1.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy
19.1.1.5.2. Product Strategy
19.1.1.5.3. Channel Strategy
19.1.2. BASF SE
19.1.2.1. Overview
19.1.2.2. Product Portfolio
19.1.2.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Age /Sales Channel/Region)
19.1.2.4. Sales Footprint
19.1.2.5. Strategy Overview
19.1.2.5.1. Marketing Strategy
19.1.2.5.2. Product Strategy
19.1.2.5.3. Channel Strategy
19.1.3. Archer Daniels Midland Company
19.1.3.1. Overview
19.1.3.2. Product Portfolio
19.1.3.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Age /Sales Channel/Region)
19.1.3.4. Sales Footprint
19.1.3.5. Strategy Overview
19.1.3.5.1. Marketing Strategy
19.1.3.5.2. Product Strategy
19.1.3.5.3. Channel Strategy
19.1.4. Naturex SA (Givaudan)
19.1.4.1. Overview
19.1.4.2. Product Portfolio
19.1.4.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Age /Sales Channel/Region)
19.1.4.4. Sales Footprint
19.1.4.5. Strategy Overview
19.1.4.5.1. Marketing Strategy
19.1.4.5.2. Product Strategy
19.1.4.5.3. Channel Strategy
19.1.5. Amway Corporation
19.1.5.1. Overview
19.1.5.2. Product Portfolio
19.1.5.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Age /Sales Channel/Region)
19.1.5.4. Sales Footprint
19.1.5.5. Strategy Overview
19.1.5.5.1. Marketing Strategy
19.1.5.5.2. Product Strategy
19.1.5.5.3. Channel Strategy
19.1.6. The Bountiful Company (Nestle)
19.1.6.1. Overview
19.1.6.2. Product Portfolio
19.1.6.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Age /Sales Channel/Region)
19.1.6.4. Sales Footprint
19.1.6.5. Strategy Overview
19.1.6.5.1. Marketing Strategy
19.1.6.5.2. Product Strategy
19.1.6.5.3. Channel Strategy
19.1.7. Now Foods
19.1.7.1. Overview
19.1.7.2. Product Portfolio
19.1.7.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Age /Sales Channel/Region)
19.1.7.4. Sales Footprint
19.1.7.5. Strategy Overview
19.1.7.5.1. Marketing Strategy
19.1.7.5.2. Product Strategy
19.1.7.5.3. Channel Strategy
19.1.8. Dabur India Limited
19.1.8.1. Overview
19.1.8.2. Product Portfolio
19.1.8.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Age /Sales Channel/Region)
19.1.8.4. Sales Footprint
19.1.8.5. Strategy Overview
19.1.8.5.1. Marketing Strategy
19.1.8.5.2. Product Strategy
19.1.8.5.3. Channel Strategy
19.1.9. Himalaya Wellness Company
19.1.9.1. Overview
19.1.9.2. Product Portfolio
19.1.9.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Age /Sales Channel/Region)
19.1.9.4. Sales Footprint
19.1.9.5. Strategy Overview
19.1.9.5.1. Marketing Strategy
19.1.9.5.2. Product Strategy
19.1.9.5.3. Channel Strategy
19.1.10. Others
19.1.10.1. Overview
19.1.10.2. Product Portfolio
19.1.10.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Age /Sales Channel/Region)
19.1.10.4. Sales Footprint
19.1.10.5. Strategy Overview
19.1.10.5.1. Marketing Strategy
19.1.10.5.2. Product Strategy
19.1.10.5.3. Channel Strategy
20. Assumptions & Acronyms Used
21. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ioeymd