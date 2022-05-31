3D Radar Market is Expected to witness an impressive CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Raipur, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the 3D Radar market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

What is 3D Radar?

3D radar provides radar ranging and direction in three dimensions. The 2D radars are known to cover up range and azimuth, while the 3D radar is an upgraded version that offers information about the range, azimuth, and also elevation.

The 3D radar is highly useful in diverse applications such as defense and surveillance or weather monitoring. The system works on wireless connectivity and extracts data that can help in mapping an area to provide the area’s 3D images depending upon the different angles of return.

Growth Factors –

According to Stratview Research, the emergence of modern warfare techniques with the fast-technological progressions has contributed to the substitution of conventional combat systems with advanced combat technologies, such as electronic warfare and network-centric warfare. This, in turn, is expected to nourish the growth of the global 3D radar market.

How is the Report Helpful?

Stratview Research provides high-utility reports to help users and key decision-makers gain accurate insights into current business trends, future growth opportunities, and key success factors in the industry. There are several benefits of this report, including but not limited to –

The report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

This report helps in developing/modifying business growth strategies by leveraging reliable data.

The report provides reliable data related to the market that refers to today’s trends and upcoming forecasts.





Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Frequency Band Type – C/S/X Band, E/F Band, L Band, and Others. Range Type – Long Range, Medium Range, and Short Range. Platform Type – Airborne, Ground, and Naval. Region-Wise – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Market Insights

3D Radar Market Share: By Range Type

Based on the range type, the long-range segment remained dominant in 2018, and it’s expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. A long-range 3D radar has earned popularity in the recent years, due to its increasing applicability in weather monitoring applications as it enables precise prediction of natural disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, cyclones, and hurricanes, this in turn is driving the growth of the segment.

3D Radar Market Share: By Platform Type

Based on the platform type, the ground segment is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period while the airborne segment remained dominant in 2018. The manufacturers of various types of airborne 3D radars are exerting to develop specialized airborne 3D radars for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) as their employment in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) allows easy data collection of the fast-changing terrains, such as snow slopes and active volcanoes.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, the North American region dominated the 3D radar market in 2018, as the region is proximal to various leading manufacturers of different types of 3D radar, which comprise, Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Rockwell Collins Inc. (US), Airbus Defense and Space (US), etc. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Who are the Top Market Players?

Some of the major players in the 3D radar market are-

Airbus Defense and Space

ASELSAN A.S.

BAE Systems Plc

ELTA Systems Ltd.

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Raytheon Company

Thales Group

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the 3D Radar market .

. Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

The geographical presence of the key players.

