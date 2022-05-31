The Global Kiwi Fruits Market is expected to grow by $ 2.74 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period

New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kiwi Fruits Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279771/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the kiwi fruits market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyle, growing demand in online distribution channels, and increasing consumption of processed fruit and vegetable products.

The kiwi fruits market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The kiwi fruits market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Online retailers

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in veganism as one of the prime reasons driving the kiwi fruits market growth during the next few years. Also, innovation within kiwifruit breeding and increasing demand for exotic fruits will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on kiwi fruits market covers the following areas:

• Kiwi fruits market sizing

• Kiwi fruits market forecast

• Kiwi fruits market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading kiwi fruits market vendors that include BandC Lifestyle BV, Birchwood Packhouse Ltd., Consorzio Dori Europe Srl, DMS Progrowers, Fresh Fruits Co., Kiwi Produce Ltd., Kiwifruit Processing Co. Ltd., Mount Pack and Cool, Punchbowl PackCo, Salix Fruits, Seeka Ltd., Siraf Marine Services.LLC, SPERCHIOS KIWI, The Riverlock Group, Trinity Fruit Co., and Zespri International India Pvt. Ltd. Also, the kiwi fruits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

