The Global Investor ESG Software Market is expected to grow by $ 525.71 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.87% during the forecast period

87% during the forecast period. Our report on the investor ESG software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by steady growth in corporate data volumes, shift toward green initiatives, and increased demand across enterprises.

The investor ESG software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The investor ESG software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of analytics in investor ESG software as one of the prime reasons driving the investor ESG software market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in product launches, partnerships, as well as M&A and proliferation of smart grids will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on investor ESG software market covers the following areas:

• Investor ESG software market sizing

• Investor ESG software market forecast

• Investor ESG software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading investor ESG software market vendors that include Cority Software Inc., Diligent Corp., Dynamo Software Inc., EKA Software Solutions, Emex Software Ltd., EnHelix Inc., Envizi, FactSet Research Systems Inc., Fincite GmbH, Goby Inc., Greenstoneplus Ltd., Intelex Technologies, IsoMetrix group of companies, Locus Technologies, Open Invest Co., Refinitiv, Sphera Solutions Inc., Vervantis Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and Workiva Inc. Also, the investor ESG software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

