The Worldwide Bus Seat Industry is Expected to Reach $16.3 Billion by 2027

The "Bus Seat Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Comfort Type (High comfort, Low Comfort), Seat type (Regular passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Folding Seat, Driver Seat, Integrated Child Seat), Bus Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report



The bus seat market is expected to grow from USD 12.5 billion in 2022 to USD 16.3 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors such as strong growth in electric bus sales.



Frames for bus seat to hold the largest share in component segment of Bus seat market during the forecast period



Frame of a bus seat is designed to function as a structure to support the weight of the seat and its occupant while providing strength and place to hold padding and other accessories into the bus seats. Frame are designed using material like steel, aluminum and alloys with special metals properties.

Thus the frame of bus seat own the huge cost on manufacturing as the metals used in seat frames are expensive. Seat frames are also designed to provide safety of the occupant in case of an accident, the frame ensure no damage or breaking of seats occur in an event of accident.



Bus seats for School bus for North America to witness the largest growth during the forecast period



Asia Pacific and North America is the two largest market for School buses. School buses are designed to transport children to the school and back to residence. Bus seats with proper child safety measure are growing in demand as school authorities and parents are working on improving child's safety.

Proper bus seats with seat belts are used avoid danger to children in an event of accident. Integrated child seats are growing in application for school buses where the seats can be adjusted to fit a young child travelling in the bus. In US and Canada, several association of school and government authorities are promoting the replacement of diesel-powered buses with electric buses for benefits with lower cost for operating and maintenance and reduced emissions. Thus Bus seats for school buses will increase in demand as old buses are replaced with new electric school buses.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Bus Seat Market

4.2 Bus Seat Market, by Comfort Type

4.3 Bus Seat Market, by Component and Region

4.4 Bus Seat Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Buses

5.2.1.2 Government-Led Programs to Boost Adoption of Eco-Friendly Bus Seat Materials

5.2.1.3 Development of Lightweight and Biodegradable Seating Materials

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Associated with Retrofitting Legacy Buses with New Seats

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Improved Ergonomics for Driver and Passenger Seats in Buses

5.2.3.2 Increased Safety for School Bus Seats

5.2.3.2.1 Case Study: Student Detection System School Bus Motion Sensor Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Eco-Friendly Raw Materials

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.7 Case Studies

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.9.1 Average Selling Price (ASP) of Key Player Offerings, by Bus Seat

5.10 Key Conferences and Events Between 2022 and 2024

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.11.1 Patents Analysis

5.12 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

6 Bus Seat Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Frame

6.2.1 Bus Seat Frames Provide Structural Support and Anchorage to Seat and Its Components

6.3 Upholstery

6.3.1 Upholstery Plays Critical Role in Providing Comfort to Occupants During Long-Distance Travel

6.3.2 Case Study: Magna International Develops Freefoam Seat Trims

6.4 Other Accessories

7 Bus Seat Market, by Comfort Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Low Comfort

7.2.1 Low Comfort Seats Are Deployed in All Bus Types

7.3 High Comfort

7.3.1 High Comfort Seats Are High in Demand in Developed Countries

8 Bus Seat Market, by Seat Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Regular Passenger Seat

8.2.1 Increased Adoption of Electric Buses in Public Transportation to Fuel Demand for Regular Passenger Seats

8.3 Recliner Seat

8.3.1 Rising Deployment of Recliner Seats in Long-Distance Haul Buses to Drive Market Growth

9 Bus Seat Market, by Bus Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Transit BUS

9.2.1 Rising Demand for Transit Buses with Growing Global Population

9.3 Coach BUS

9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Coach Buses with Rising Disposable Incomes of Middle-Class Population

9.4 School BUS

9.4.1 Growing Demand for School Buses for Safe Transportation of Children

9.5 Transfer BUS

9.5.1 Transfer Buses Are Increasingly Used for Commuting Workers from Office to Residence

9.6 Others

10 Bus Seat Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.2 Overview

11.3 Top Five Company Revenue Analysis

11.4 Market Share Analysis, 2021

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Emerging Leader

11.5.3 Pervasive

11.5.4 Participant

11.6 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Matrix, 2021

11.6.1 Progressive Company

11.6.2 Responsive Company

11.6.3 Dynamic Company

11.6.4 Starting Block

11.7 Startup Evaluation Matrix

11.8 Bus Seat Market: Company Footprint

11.9 Competitive Situations and Trends

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Faurecia

12.1.2 Grammer

12.1.3 Magna International

12.1.4 Freedman Seating Company

12.1.5 Franz Keil

12.1.6 Adient

12.1.7 Nhk Springs

12.1.8 Toyota Boshoku

12.1.9 Iringhausen Gmbh

12.1.10 Tachi-S

12.1.11 Lear Corporation

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Minda Industries

12.2.2 Commercial Vehicle Group

12.2.3 Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts

12.2.4 Pinnacle Industries

12.2.5 Prakash Seating

12.2.6 Tata Autocomp Systems

12.2.7 Recaro Automotive

12.2.8 Lazzerini

12.2.9 Immi

12.2.10 Guangzhou Onmuse Jinli Automotive Seat

12.2.11 Pheonix Seating

12.2.12 Jiulong Auto Seat

12.2.13 Changzhou Jintan Yuanyun Import & Export

12.2.14 Seats Inc.

13 Appendix

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7j09d0

