Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) Industry Outlook 2022: Off-the-Shelf L3 AD Software, Life on Board for AD, 4D Imaging Radars, Metaverse in AD

The analyst discusses the global autonomous vehicle forecast, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) feature penetration, regional analysis, and critical predictions in this outlook report.
The automotive industry is among the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing semiconductor shortage. The resulting economic crisis impacted overall vehicle sales, leading to a delay in value chain components supply and technology introduction and a shift in consumer preferences.
Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and value chain partners are realigning their research and development budgets, product strategies, road maps, and launch timelines to adapt to the challenges. They reduced large investments in level (L) 4 autonomous development and rerouted investments to assisted and piloted driving to gain short-term returns.
In 2022, the analyst expects many OEMs to offer L2+ hands-off driving systems in mass-market vehicles in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and Korea, while Europe remains at L2 hands-on driving. We anticipate only a few premium OEMs to launch L3 piloted driving features in their flagship models due to the low value proposition.
The report also identified 4 market trends and 4 technology trends that we expect to register fast advancements, focusing on the commercialization of highly automated vehicles.
The market trends are:
- AD function-on-demand
- Challenges in L4 robotaxi commercialization
- Enabling software tools for AD development
- Chip shortage impact on AD
The technology trends are:
- Off-the-shelf L3 AD software
- Life on board for AD
- 4D imaging radar for ADAS and AD
- Metaverse in AD
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
- Autonomous Driving - 2021 Highlights
- COVID-19 Pandemic - Industry Challenges
- The 2021 Global AD - Actuals Versus Forecast
- Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Regulations - Global
- ADAS and AD - Top Predictions for 2022
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the AD Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Research Scope
4. Definitions and Segmentations
- Vehicle Segmentation
- SAE International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation
- Market Segmentation - ADAS and AD Features by Autonomy Level
5. 2022 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
- Top 5 Global Predictions for 2022 - Macroeconomic Trends
- Global GDP Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Predictions for 2022 - Advanced Economies
- Predictions for 2022 - Emerging Economies
- Overview - Top 12 Transformation Shifts
- Global AV Sales Trends, 2022-2028
- Market Assumptions
- Technology Assumptions
- Forecast by Autonomy Level
- Global AV Forecast, 2021-2028
- Analysis by Region - North America
- Analysis by Region - Europe and UK
- Analysis by Region - APAC
6. Global AD Outlook, 2022 - Market Trends
- Market Trends
- AD Function-on-Demand
- Key OEMs' ADAS/AD Function-on-Demand Offerings
- L4 Robotaxi - Commercialization Challenges
- L4 Robotaxi Players - Commercialization Roadmap
- AD - Chip Shortage Impact
- Chip Shortage Mitigation Strategies
- AD Development - Enabling Software Tools
- Enabling Software Tool Developers
7. Global AD Outlook, 2022 - Technology Trends
- Technology Trends
- Off-the-shelf L3 AD Software
- Continental's Driving Planner Software
- 4D Imaging Radar for ADAS and AD
- Vayyar's 4D Imaging Radar
- Life on Board for AD
- Mercedes F 015 Luxury in Motion Concept
- Metaverse in AD
- Nissan Concept - Invisible-to-visible (I2V)
8. AD Market Segment Outlook, 2022
- Growth Opportunities by Autonomy Level
- Companies to Watch
9. Predictions by Region, 2022
- Predictions - US
- Predictions - Europe (excluding UK)
- Predictions - UK
- Predictions - Japan
- Predictions - China
- Predictions - India
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Robotaxi Operations in North America and China
- Growth Opportunity 2 - L2 and L2+ Assisted Driving
- Growth Opportunity 3 - 4D Radar for ADAS and AD
11. Conclusions
