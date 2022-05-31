New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coal Power Decommissioning Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281623/?utm_source=GNW



Countries are Phasing Down Coal Plants Due to an Aging Fleet, Decreased Profitability, and Rising Environmental Concerns



Countries worldwide are shutting down coal plants due to an ageing fleet, decreased productivity, and increased environmental concerns, and they are pursuing a variety of techniques to accomplish it. Germany is one of Europe’s largest coal consumers and has been at the forefront of coal plant retirement, closely followed by the United Kingdom and France. Aside from Europe, Canada and the United States have covered a handful of their coal offices and are planning to make full use of them. While ageing, polluting coal-fired power plants become uneconomical and must be shut down, there are frequently several options for reusing the land and a share of the resources. Their foundation and pieces might be used for various beneficial purposes.



Market Expansion is Limited by Worker Compensation and Workforce Development.



The decision of Decommissioning is hard to make as it leads to unemployment. Due to substantial losses in operations and breaches of environmental standards, coal power stations must decide whether or not to decommission. Decommissioning has always had a severe impact on coal power plant workers and staff. This results in worker dissent, boycotts, and strikes directed at management, local governments, and the government. Governments conduct numerous labor rehabilitation and workforce development programs for people who lost their employment due to coal power decommissioning to address all of these challenges. POWER is an example of a programme that rehabilitates workers and provides them with new career prospects. Government initiatives and legislation like these are pushing the coal power decommissioning business.



Segments Covered in the Report



Type

• Plant Retirement without Decommissioning

• Repurposing with Fuel Switch

• Redevelopment to Handle Load Pockets or Remote Transmission

• Repurposing with Other Commercial Activity

• Other Types



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America, Middle East & Africa

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Coal Power Decommissioning Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• AECOM

• AF Gruppen ASA Company

• AFRY Company

• Arup Group

• Aurecon

• D.H. Griffin Companies

• Jacobs Engineering Group

• Keltbray Group (Holdings) Limited

• Mott MacDonald

• SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

• TRC Company Inc

• Veolia Company

• Worley Engineering services company

• WSP Global Company



Overall world revenue for Coal Power Decommissioning Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$7,526 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



