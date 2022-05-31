New prices for natural gas transmission services have been approved

English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

On 31 May 2022, the National Energy Regulatory Council approved Amber Grid natural gas transmission services tariffs that will come into effect from 1 January 2023. Tariffs were set by the Board of Amber Grid on 20 May 2022.

In 2023, the average price of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian consumers will amount to 1.39 EUR/MWh and will increase by 39% compared to this year. It should be noted that in 2022 the average tariff of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian consumers is particularly low – 1 Eur/MWh, and from 2023 it will return to the level of year 2021 and will almost reach the former price of 2021 – 1.40 Eur/MWh.

New prices for natural gas transmission services are published on Amber Grid website www.ambergrid.lt/en

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt