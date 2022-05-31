MamaMancini’s Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Q4 2022 Revenues Increase 38.5% to Record $13.9 Million

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared all-natural foods, has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Financial Summary:

  Three Months Ended Jan. 31,  Fiscal Year Ended Jan. 31, 
$ in millions 2022  2021 % Increase  2022  2021 % Increase 
Revenues $13.9  $10.0 38.5% $47.1  $40.8 15.4%
Gross Profit $2.4  $3.3 -26.8% $11.9  $12.7 -6.3%
Operating Expenses $3.8  $2.4 57.1% $11.8  $9.3 26.9%
Net Income (Loss) ($1.3) $1.7 -  ($0.4) $4.1 - 
Earnings per Share (Diluted) ($0.04) $0.05 -  ($0.01) $0.12 - 

Key Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 & Subsequent Operational Highlights:

  • Announced the acquisition of two premier, related gourmet food manufacturers, T&L Creative Salads, Inc. (“T&L”) and Olive Branch, LLC.
    • New acquisitions expected to generate $35 million in 2022 sales with products that are highly symbiotic with the existing MamaMancini’s distribution network
  • Added new national and regional customers from the acquisition T&L and Olive Branch, with the acquisition providing an estimated 3,000+ new locations and over 10,000 spots on retailer shelves in January.
  • Secured new authorizations and shipments of products into tier-1 national and regional food retailers, club stores and a distributor to a major European airline carrier, including the notable addition of T&L Creative Salads products into existing relationships at Sam’s Club.
  • Named the coveted Today’s Special Value deal on QVC for December 8th, securing approximately 5 hours of airtime throughout the day. This drove expected sales of $2,000,000 spread out through calendar 2021 and 2022.
  • Presented at leading investor conferences, including the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas and the upcoming LD Micro Invitational in Westlake Village.

Management Commentary

“The fourth quarter was highlighted by record revenues, as well as the acquisition of premier gourmet food manufacturers T&L and Olive Branch, a highly symbiotic pairing with our distribution network that we expect to generate at least $35 million in sales in 2022 – in addition to MamaMancini’s core revenue base,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s. “The acquisition significantly expanded our existing business in the rapidly growing fresh prepared foods segment, where we believe we can achieve a substantial increase in sales and EBITDA by leveraging established national distribution partnerships. This was quickly demonstrated during the quarter with the addition of T&L products into existing relationships at Sam’s Club. Integration of the acquisition has proceeded rapidly, bringing with it over 3,000 new locations for the combined company and over 10,000 spots on retailer shelves.

“Given our ongoing growth and the addition of revenue from the acquisitions, we believe MamaMancini’s will generate at least $20 million in sales in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and approach a $100 million annual sales run-rate over the next year. This is possible through pushing more of our SKUs per relationship and driving stronger sales per location with complementary products with minimal overlap. Looking ahead to continue this momentum, we continue to see attractive multiples in the food product space and will evaluate additional acquisition opportunities that are immediately accretive.

“Our continued new product innovation paid off in April as our first-ever QVC sale of the Original Meatballs in a Cup product promptly sold out and received a notable order backlog, which we filled in the weeks following the QVC live presentation. On the margin front, we are starting to more rapidly pass along price increases to our customers with minimal lead time, which should enhance margins going forward. This margin compression, paired with $748K in acquisition expenses and $276K in inventory write offs and increased expense accruals , is what drove our temporary reduction in profitability in the fourth quarter.

“In summary, the last several months were a time of foundation building for the year ahead – from which our vision of MamaMancini’s as a national platform company will emerge. I look forward to continued execution in the months ahead as we strive to create long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Wolf.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 38.5% to a record $13.9 million, compared to $10.0 million in the same year-ago quarter. Revenue for fiscal 2022 increased 15.4% to a record $47.1 million, compared to $40.8 million in fiscal 2021. The revenue increase for the year was a result of establishing a greater balance of major customer volumes attributed to growth in sales across a strong portfolio of both national and large regional grocery chains and club stores.

Gross profit decreased 26.8% to $2.4 million, or 17.4% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $3.3 million, or 32.9% of total revenues, in the same year-ago quarter. Gross profit decreased 6.3% to $11.9 million, or 25.2% of total revenues, in fiscal 2022, compared to $12.7 million, or 31.1% of total revenues, in fiscal 2021. The decrease in gross profit in the fourth quarter is primarily due to increases in raw material costs, packaging costs and in-bound freight costs which outpaced sales price increases during FY22 Q3 and Q4.

Operating expenses totaled $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $2.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses increased in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 27.2% from 23.8%. Operating expenses totaled $11.8 million in fiscal 2022, compared to $9.3 million in fiscal 2021. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses increased in fiscal 2022 at 25.0% of sales as compared to 22.7% in fiscal 2021. Operating expense in the fourth quarter increased mainly due to transportation rate increases and fuel surcharges, $0.75 million in acquisition related expenses, $0.20 million in increased accruals for freight and marketing expenses, as well as costs associated with uplisting to the Nasdaq.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of $1.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter. Net loss for fiscal 2022 was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in fiscal 2021. The decrease in net income was attributable to lower gross margin, higher freight and shipping expenses, acquisition related expenses, as well as increases in marketing accruals, and tax expense of $0.3 million as compared to a tax benefit of $0.7 million in the prior period.

Cash and cash equivalents as of January 31, 2022 was $0.9 million, as compared to $3.2 million as of January 31, 2021. The difference in cash balance is chiefly due to a substantial usage of cash to fund the acquisition made in December 2021.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared, all-natural foods. MamaMancini’s broad product portfolio consists of meatballs, meatloaf, sausages and pasta bowls with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties – as well as an assortment of chicken-based dishes, olives, savory products and salads through its T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch subsidiaries. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at regional delis and well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, ALDI Markets, Schnuck Markets, Whole Foods, Publix, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Costco and Albertsons – as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also maintains a direct-to-consumer presence on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

         
  January 31, 2022  January 31, 2021 
       
Assets        
         
Current Assets:        
Cash $850,598  $3,190,560 
Accounts receivable, net  7,627,717   3,973,793 
Inventories  2,890,793   1,195,211 
Prepaid expenses  269,209   519,887 
Total current assets  11,638,317   8,879,451 
         
Property and equipment, net  3,678,532   2,963,602 
Intangibles, net  1,984,979   87,639 
Goodwill  8,633,334     
Operating lease right of use assets, net  3,596,317   1,352,483 
Deferred tax asset  488,501   744,973 
Deposits  52,249   20,177 
Total Assets $30,032,229  $14,048,325 
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
         
Liabilities:        
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $6,479,140  $3,707,111 
Term loan, net of debt discount of $57,771 and $0, respectively  1,235,333   - 
Operating lease liability  292,699   147,684 
Finance leases payable  218,039   190,554 
Promissory note – related party  759,917   - 
Total current liabilities  8,985127   4,045,349 
         
Line of credit  765,000   - 
Operating lease liability – net of current  3,339,255   1,218,487 
Finance leases payable – net of current  376,132   474,743 
Promissory note – related party, net of current  2,250,000   - 
Term loan – net of current  6,206,896   - 
Total long-term liabilities  12,937,283   1,693,230 
         
Total Liabilities  21,922,411   5,738,579 
         
Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)        
         
Stockholders’ Equity:        
Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 23,400 issued as of January 31, 2022 and 2021, 0 and 0 shares outstanding as of January 31, 2022 and 2021  -   - 
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 19,880,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding  -   - 
         
Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 35,758,792 and 35,603,731 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022 and 2021  359   357 
Additional paid in capital  20,587,789   20,535,793 
Accumulated deficit  (12,328,830)  (12,076,904)
Less: Treasury stock, 230,000 shares at cost, respectively  (149,500)  (149,500)
Total Stockholders’ Equity  8,108,818   8,309,746 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $30,032,229  $14,048,325 

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations

         
  For the Years Ended January 31, 
  2022  2021 
       
Sales-net of slotting fees and discounts $47,083,740  $40,758,605 
         
Costs of sales  35,229,867   28,019,296 
         
Gross profit  11,853,873   12,739,309 
         
Operating expenses:        
Research and development  120,692   110,713 
General and administrative  11,650,414   9,150,748 
Total operating expenses  11,771,106   9,261,461 
         
Income from operations  82,767   3,477,848 
         
Other Income (Expense)        
Interest  (73,487)  (137,751)
Amortization of debt discount  (2,438)  (17,864)
Other income  37,704   - 
Total other income (expense)  (38,221)  (155,615)
         
Net income before income tax provision  44,546   3,322,233 
         
Income tax (expense) benefit  (296,472)  744,973 
         
Net (loss) income $(251,926) $4,067,206 
         
Net (loss) income per common share        
– basic $(0.01) $0.12 
– diluted $(0.01) $0.12 
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding        
– basic  35,702,197   33,503,208 
– diluted  35,702,197   34,016,581 

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

         
  For the Year Ended January 31, 
  2022  2021 
       
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net (loss) income $(251,926) $4,067,206 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation  779,442   663,001 
Amortization of debt discount  2,437   17,864 
Amortization of right of use assets  190,798   138,311 
Amortization of intangibles  43,660   - 
Share-based compensation  32,918   52,895 
Change in deferred tax asset  296,472   (744,973)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (938,409)  (245,906)
Inventories  (474,527)  51,206 
Prepaid expenses  254,220   (267,619)
Security deposits  (32,072)  - 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  1,175,677   99,249 
Operating lease liability  (168,849)  (132,694)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities  909,841   3,698,540 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Cash paid for fixed assets  (862,415)  (419,373)
Cash paid for intangible assets  -   (32,567)
Acquisition of companies – net of cash acquired  (10,408,542)  - 
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities  (11,270,957)  (451,940)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Repayment of related party notes payable  -   (641,844)
Borrowings from term loan  7,500,000   - 
Cash paid for financing fees  (63,750)  - 
Repayments of term loan  -   (441,663)
Proceeds from promissory note  -   330,505 
Repayment of promissory note  -   (330,505)
Borrowings (repayments) of line of credit, net  765,000   (2,997,348)
Repayment of capital lease obligations  (199,176)  (156,450)
Proceeds from exercise of options  19,080   14,400 
Proceeds from exercise of warrants  -   3,773,182 
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities  8,021,154   (449,723)
         
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash  (2,339,962)  2,796,877 
         
Cash - Beginning of Period  3,190,560   393,683 
         
Cash - End of Period $850,598  $3,190,560 
         
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION:        
Cash Paid During the Period for:        
Income taxes $-  $- 
Interest $52,221  $174,735 
         
SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Operating right of use asset additions $2,457,502  $- 
Finance lease asset additions $128,050  $401,387 
Acquisition of software via contract liability $-  $55,072 
Related party loan to finance acquisition $3,000,000  $- 


