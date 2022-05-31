MamaMancini’s Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Q4 2022 Revenues Increase 38.5% to Record $13.9 Million

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared all-natural foods, has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

Financial Summary:

Three Months Ended Jan. 31, Fiscal Year Ended Jan. 31, $ in millions 2022 2021 % Increase 2022 2021 % Increase Revenues $ 13.9 $ 10.0 38.5 % $ 47.1 $ 40.8 15.4 % Gross Profit $ 2.4 $ 3.3 -26.8 % $ 11.9 $ 12.7 -6.3 % Operating Expenses $ 3.8 $ 2.4 57.1 % $ 11.8 $ 9.3 26.9 % Net Income (Loss) ($ 1.3 ) $ 1.7 - ($ 0.4 ) $ 4.1 - Earnings per Share (Diluted) ($ 0.04 ) $ 0.05 - ($ 0.01 ) $ 0.12 -

Key Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 & Subsequent Operational Highlights:



Announced the acquisition of two premier, related gourmet food manufacturers, T&L Creative Salads, Inc. (“T&L”) and Olive Branch, LLC. New acquisitions expected to generate $35 million in 2022 sales with products that are highly symbiotic with the existing MamaMancini’s distribution network

Added new national and regional customers from the acquisition T&L and Olive Branch, with the acquisition providing an estimated 3,000+ new locations and over 10,000 spots on retailer shelves in January.

Secured new authorizations and shipments of products into tier-1 national and regional food retailers, club stores and a distributor to a major European airline carrier, including the notable addition of T&L Creative Salads products into existing relationships at Sam’s Club.

Named the coveted Today’s Special Value deal on QVC for December 8th, securing approximately 5 hours of airtime throughout the day. This drove expected sales of $2,000,000 spread out through calendar 2021 and 2022.

Presented at leading investor conferences, including the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas and the upcoming LD Micro Invitational in Westlake Village.

Management Commentary

“The fourth quarter was highlighted by record revenues, as well as the acquisition of premier gourmet food manufacturers T&L and Olive Branch, a highly symbiotic pairing with our distribution network that we expect to generate at least $35 million in sales in 2022 – in addition to MamaMancini’s core revenue base,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s. “The acquisition significantly expanded our existing business in the rapidly growing fresh prepared foods segment, where we believe we can achieve a substantial increase in sales and EBITDA by leveraging established national distribution partnerships. This was quickly demonstrated during the quarter with the addition of T&L products into existing relationships at Sam’s Club. Integration of the acquisition has proceeded rapidly, bringing with it over 3,000 new locations for the combined company and over 10,000 spots on retailer shelves.

“Given our ongoing growth and the addition of revenue from the acquisitions, we believe MamaMancini’s will generate at least $20 million in sales in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and approach a $100 million annual sales run-rate over the next year. This is possible through pushing more of our SKUs per relationship and driving stronger sales per location with complementary products with minimal overlap. Looking ahead to continue this momentum, we continue to see attractive multiples in the food product space and will evaluate additional acquisition opportunities that are immediately accretive.

“Our continued new product innovation paid off in April as our first-ever QVC sale of the Original Meatballs in a Cup product promptly sold out and received a notable order backlog, which we filled in the weeks following the QVC live presentation. On the margin front, we are starting to more rapidly pass along price increases to our customers with minimal lead time, which should enhance margins going forward. This margin compression, paired with $748K in acquisition expenses and $276K in inventory write offs and increased expense accruals , is what drove our temporary reduction in profitability in the fourth quarter.

“In summary, the last several months were a time of foundation building for the year ahead – from which our vision of MamaMancini’s as a national platform company will emerge. I look forward to continued execution in the months ahead as we strive to create long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Wolf.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 38.5% to a record $13.9 million, compared to $10.0 million in the same year-ago quarter. Revenue for fiscal 2022 increased 15.4% to a record $47.1 million, compared to $40.8 million in fiscal 2021. The revenue increase for the year was a result of establishing a greater balance of major customer volumes attributed to growth in sales across a strong portfolio of both national and large regional grocery chains and club stores.

Gross profit decreased 26.8% to $2.4 million, or 17.4% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $3.3 million, or 32.9% of total revenues, in the same year-ago quarter. Gross profit decreased 6.3% to $11.9 million, or 25.2% of total revenues, in fiscal 2022, compared to $12.7 million, or 31.1% of total revenues, in fiscal 2021. The decrease in gross profit in the fourth quarter is primarily due to increases in raw material costs, packaging costs and in-bound freight costs which outpaced sales price increases during FY22 Q3 and Q4.

Operating expenses totaled $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $2.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses increased in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 27.2% from 23.8%. Operating expenses totaled $11.8 million in fiscal 2022, compared to $9.3 million in fiscal 2021. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses increased in fiscal 2022 at 25.0% of sales as compared to 22.7% in fiscal 2021. Operating expense in the fourth quarter increased mainly due to transportation rate increases and fuel surcharges, $0.75 million in acquisition related expenses, $0.20 million in increased accruals for freight and marketing expenses, as well as costs associated with uplisting to the Nasdaq.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of $1.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter. Net loss for fiscal 2022 was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in fiscal 2021. The decrease in net income was attributable to lower gross margin, higher freight and shipping expenses, acquisition related expenses, as well as increases in marketing accruals, and tax expense of $0.3 million as compared to a tax benefit of $0.7 million in the prior period.

Cash and cash equivalents as of January 31, 2022 was $0.9 million, as compared to $3.2 million as of January 31, 2021. The difference in cash balance is chiefly due to a substantial usage of cash to fund the acquisition made in December 2021.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared, all-natural foods. MamaMancini’s broad product portfolio consists of meatballs, meatloaf, sausages and pasta bowls with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties – as well as an assortment of chicken-based dishes, olives, savory products and salads through its T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch subsidiaries. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at regional delis and well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, ALDI Markets, Schnuck Markets, Whole Foods, Publix, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Costco and Albertsons – as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also maintains a direct-to-consumer presence on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

January 31, 2022 January 31, 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 850,598 $ 3,190,560 Accounts receivable, net 7,627,717 3,973,793 Inventories 2,890,793 1,195,211 Prepaid expenses 269,209 519,887 Total current assets 11,638,317 8,879,451 Property and equipment, net 3,678,532 2,963,602 Intangibles, net 1,984,979 87,639 Goodwill 8,633,334 Operating lease right of use assets, net 3,596,317 1,352,483 Deferred tax asset 488,501 744,973 Deposits 52,249 20,177 Total Assets $ 30,032,229 $ 14,048,325 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,479,140 $ 3,707,111 Term loan, net of debt discount of $57,771 and $0, respectively 1,235,333 - Operating lease liability 292,699 147,684 Finance leases payable 218,039 190,554 Promissory note – related party 759,917 - Total current liabilities 8,985127 4,045,349 Line of credit 765,000 - Operating lease liability – net of current 3,339,255 1,218,487 Finance leases payable – net of current 376,132 474,743 Promissory note – related party, net of current 2,250,000 - Term loan – net of current 6,206,896 - Total long-term liabilities 12,937,283 1,693,230 Total Liabilities 21,922,411 5,738,579 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Stockholders’ Equity: Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 23,400 issued as of January 31, 2022 and 2021, 0 and 0 shares outstanding as of January 31, 2022 and 2021 - - Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 19,880,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 35,758,792 and 35,603,731 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022 and 2021 359 357 Additional paid in capital 20,587,789 20,535,793 Accumulated deficit (12,328,830 ) (12,076,904 ) Less: Treasury stock, 230,000 shares at cost, respectively (149,500 ) (149,500 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 8,108,818 8,309,746 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 30,032,229 $ 14,048,325

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Years Ended January 31, 2022 2021 Sales-net of slotting fees and discounts $ 47,083,740 $ 40,758,605 Costs of sales 35,229,867 28,019,296 Gross profit 11,853,873 12,739,309 Operating expenses: Research and development 120,692 110,713 General and administrative 11,650,414 9,150,748 Total operating expenses 11,771,106 9,261,461 Income from operations 82,767 3,477,848 Other Income (Expense) Interest (73,487 ) (137,751 ) Amortization of debt discount (2,438 ) (17,864 ) Other income 37,704 - Total other income (expense) (38,221 ) (155,615 ) Net income before income tax provision 44,546 3,322,233 Income tax (expense) benefit (296,472 ) 744,973 Net (loss) income $ (251,926 ) $ 4,067,206 Net (loss) income per common share – basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.12 – diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 35,702,197 33,503,208 – diluted 35,702,197 34,016,581

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows