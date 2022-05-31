Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size Worth $127.6 Billion By 2031 | CAGR: 6.2%: TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global feminine hygiene products market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, notes a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). This assessment provides in-depth analysis on feminine hygiene products market statistics & facts.



The feminine hygiene products market in Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its prominent position during the forecast period due to increasing urbanization and rising understanding about sanitation among people from many developing nations in the region. Furthermore, the regional market is prognosticated to be driven by a surge in the use of sanitary products that offer special side leakage protection and ultra-size sanitary pads with high absorption capacity.

Companies operating in the feminine hygiene products market are focusing on the development of next-gen products that offer high level of safety and comfort. Hence, they are seen investing considerably in R&D projects. Moreover, several enterprises are increasing the production of environmental-friendly feminine hygiene products in order to cater to the rising market demands. This aside, players are executing strategies of mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their regional presence as well as product portfolios. These factors are expected to bolster the global feminine hygiene products market during the forecast period.

Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Key Findings

Female population across the globe is increasing the demand for different menstrual care products owing to rise in understanding on the importance of vaginal hygiene and improved spending power of this population pool. Moreover, this consumer base is inclining toward maintaining the PH balance of the vaginal area and preventing themselves from infections. Hence, they are increasing the demand for intimate wash, wipes, and hair removal products. These factors are resulting into profitable prospects in the global feminine hygiene products market, which is projected to reach a valuation of 127.6 Bn by 2031.

As traditional napkins comprise many synthetic products including allergy-provoking metal dyes, rayon dioxin, and exceedingly processed wood pulp, the use of these products can result into infection, inflammation, and allergies in females. Moreover, some of these chemicals can lead to carcinogenic conditions following their long-term use. Due to rising awareness pertaining to these ill-effects, major women population across the globe is increasing inclination toward the use of biodegradable products, cloth sanitary pads, and pads manufactured using organic materials. The use of such products is also helping them to minimize health hazards triggered due to dyes, harmful chemicals, and irritants from tampons or sanitary napkins. Companies operating in the feminine hygiene products market are taking cues from shifting consumer behaviors for the development of feminine hygiene products.

Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the use of different hygiene products including panty liners and tampons by female population from several developed nations is driving the sales growth in the feminine hygiene products market

Surge in the health awareness among global female populace is estimated to result into increase in the demand for feminine hygiene & care products in the years ahead

Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Unicharm Corporation

Edgewell Personal Care

Lil-Lets Group Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Biochemix Healthcare Private Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Segmentation

Product Type

Menstrual Products Sanitary Pads & Napkins Menstrual Cups Tampons Panty Liners & Shields Others (Cotton Buds & Balls, Sponge, etc.)

Intimate Washes & Cleansing Moisturizers & Creams Wipes Spray Others (Powder, Mousse, Soap, Gel, etc.)

Hair Removals Razors Strips & Wax Trimmers & Epilators, Others (Cream, Spray Foam, etc.)

Others (Vaginal Tightening, Anti-hair Growth, Skin Whitening etc.)



Category

Conventional

Organic

Usage

Disposable

Reusable

Age Group

Below 15 years

15 – 25 years

26 – 40 years

Above 40 years

Distribution Channel

Online Company Website E-commerce Websites

Offline Specialty Stores Supermarket/ Hypermarket Others (Individual Stores, etc.)





Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



