World Coal Association

It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Factors such as Technological Developments, Increased R&D, and Increasing Demand from Asia Pacific are Driving the Market Growth



Technological developments in single cell analysis products, combined with increased research and development activities in the pharmaceutical industry are the factors propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, a growing attention on customized therapy, rising stem cell research activities, and the rising occurrence of cancer, are all driving the industry forward. Nevertheless, the absence of awareness and high cost of single-cell analysis solutions is majorly restraining the marketing growth. On the contrary, high growth in stem cell research will provide lucrative growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.



Low Sequencing Coverage May Challenge the Market Growth



The number of readings per sample obtained by single-cell assays is significantly lower than that of standard bulk experiments. This can pose problems with gene expression measurements since many genes, especially those with low expression; have no corresponding reads collected, resulting in drop-outs. As a result, a large number of genes in single-cell RNA-sequencing data appear to be untranslated.



Furthermore, because transcript capturing is stochastic, there is a lot of variation in measured gene expression between two cells, even those of the same type. With appropriate statistical models, the excessive sparsity and over dispersion of single-cell RNA-sequence data can be addressed.



Segments Covered in the Report



Type Outlook

• Consumables

• Instruments



Application Outlook

• Cancer

• Immunology

• Neurology

• Stem Cell

• Non-invasive Prenatal Diagnosis

• In-vitro Fertilization

• Others



Technique Outlook

• Flow Cytometry

• Next Generation Sequencing

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Microscopy

• Mass Spectrometry

• Other Techniques



Cell Type Outlook

• Human Cells

• Animal Cells

• Microbial Cells



End Use Outlook

• Academic & Research Laboratories

• Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

• Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

• Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 18 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada



Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the single cell analysis market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading Companies and the Potential for Market Growth

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Beckman Coulter Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson and company

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Fluidigm Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• Illumina Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Qiagen NV

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Promega Corporation

• Cytek Biosciences

• Tecan Group Ltd

• Sartorius AG

• Luminex Corporation



Overall world revenue for Single Cell Analysis Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$3,255.0 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



