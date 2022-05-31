Change in number of shares in Bilia AB

English Swedish

As announced on May 4 2022 Bilia AB has, in accordance with a resolution passed by the Annual General Meeting on April 7 2022, withdrawn 6,500,000 own shares previously repurchased by the company.

After withdrawal of 6,500,000 shares the total number of shares and votes in the company amounts to 96,299,952, instead of as before 102,799,952. The share capital of

SEK 256,999,880 is unchanged since at the same time as the decision to reduce the share capital by withdrawing repurchased shares, it was decided to increase the share capital through a transfer from unrestricted equity to the share capital (bonus issue). This has taken place without any new shares being issued. As a result, the share capital has been restored to the same amount as before the reduction.

Gothenburg, May 31, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on May 31, 2022, at 13:45 CEST.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota,

Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

Attachment