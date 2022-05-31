Worldwide Farm Management Software Industry to 2027 - Featuring Ag Leader Technology, AGCO, DeLaval and Microsoft Among Others

Dublin, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farm Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global farm management software market reached a value of US$ 2.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Farm management software helps manage the everyday operations of farming professionals. It automates the recording and storage of farm data, monitors and analyzes farm activities and consumption, and tracks business expenses and farm budgets. It also offers farm financial management with accounting programs, farm planning, and procurement functionality and marketing and budgeting tools. Besides this, it assists in centralizing, managing, and optimizing the production activities and operations of farms. As it allows farmers to become strategic and efficient in their daily farm-related tasks and responsibilities, the demand for farm management software is escalating around the world.



Farm Management Software Market Trends:

There is a considerable shortage of food across the globe due to the increasing global population. This, in confluence with disruptions caused in the supply chain on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for farm management software. It provides predictive analytics and insightful outputs to assist efficient crop growth and animal health.

Apart from this, there is an acute shortage of skilled laborers and arable land, which is positively influencing the need for productive and data-driven insights to optimize crop yields. Furthermore, due to the rising environmental concerns, governing agencies of numerous countries are imposing stringent regulations on the usage of crop protection chemicals, which in turn, is positively influencing the sales of farm management software worldwide to increase productivity and the return on investment (ROI).

Moreover, leading market players are continuously funding research and development (R&D) activities to introduce effective drones with enhanced overall productivity. This, along with the growing technological advancements, such as the integration of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT), is anticipated to impel the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global farm management software market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on agriculture type, deployment mode and service.



Breakup by Agriculture Type:

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Fish Farming

Others

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Service:

System Integration and Consulting

Maintenance and Support

Managed Services

Assisted Professional Services

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction Inc., AGRIVI, Corteva Inc., Deere & Company, DeLaval, Microsoft Corporation, Raven Industries Inc. (CNH Industrial N.V.), RELX Group plc, Syngenta (China National Chemical Corporation), The Climate Corporation (Bayer AG), Topcon Corporation and Trimble Inc.



