Global Customer Experience Management Software Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global customer experience management software market reached a value of US$ 9,768.0 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 23,431.8 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 14.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Customer experience management (CEM) software assists in tracking, reacting and monitoring customer reactions with a brand to meet expectations and improve their overall experience. It also aids in analyzing feedback and facilitates organizations with comprehensive insights that help take actions for favorable business outcomes. It stores all the information of customers with real-time updates that are easy to share with different teams. As a result, it finds extensive applications in retail, healthcare, media and entertainment (M&E), and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors worldwide.



Customer Experience Management Software Market Trends:

With the growing competitive market scenario, brands nowadays are adopting customer-centric approach strategies and considerably relying on customer feedback and experience to increase their profitability. They are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), product launches, strategic developments, and partnerships and collaborations to influence their overall sales positively.

Moreover, the flourishing e-commerce sector on account of the rising reliance on smartphones and convenience offered via online shopping websites like free home delivery and easy return policies is strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for cloud-based CEM software around the world is bolstering the growth of the market.

In addition, as customers are using multiple platforms like mobile apps, websites, and chats, there is a need for collecting customer reviews on a unified platform. This, coupled with the increasing applications of CEM software to determine and cater to the needs of the customers, is positively influencing the market. Besides this, rapid digitalization, increasing investments from venture capitalists, and the rising digital customer interactions across the globe are catalyzing the demand for CEM software solutions.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global customer experience management software market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, touchpoint, deployment mode, organization size and industries.



Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Touchpoint:

Stores/Branches

Call Centers

Social Media Platform

Email

Mobile

Web Services

Others

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Industries:

Retail

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Government Sector

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adobe Inc., Avaya Inc., Clarabridge (Qualtrics International), International Business Machines Corporation, Medallia Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Verint Systems Inc. and Zendesk.



