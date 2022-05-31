Skymount Medical Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Its LSU-Developed DeepDrug™ Artificial Intelligence Platform to Accelerate Drug Discovery

CALGARY, Alberta and BATON ROUGE, La., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skymount Medical, a drug discovery company using an artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by Louisiana State University (LSU) researchers to repurpose and build new drugs for innovative new therapies, announced today that its DeepDrug™ AI platform to accelerate drug discovery has garnered a Silver Stevie® Award in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution category of the 20th Annual American Business Awards®. This recognition further positions DeepDrug™ as a global leader in artificial intelligence.



“We are honored and gratified to be among the elite group of companies recognized for their achievements,” said Zubin Kothawala, chief executive officer of Skymount Medical. “It is especially meaningful that the judges’ comments included words like ‘revolutionary’ and ‘sophisticated’ when describing our computer-aided drug design software that uses key components to deliver an efficient, state-of-the-art compound generation that significantly shortens the timelines and reduces the cost for new drug development. Receiving this prestigious award validates our commitment to the important work of advancing the development of improved medicines using DeepDrug™ and providing greater access to cutting-edge therapeutics.”

“We are excited to see the LSU DeepDrug™ technology and Skymount Medical receive this recognition,” said LSU Associate Vice President of Research and Innovation and Ecosystem Development Andrew Maas. “We look forward to the many applications this AI platform can impact for good.”

The American Business Awards is the premier business awards program in the United States. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations, whether they are public or private, for-profit or non-profit, large or small.

Nicknamed “the Stevies” from the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.

About DeepDrug™

The DeepDrug™ artificial intelligence platform was developed by an interdisciplinary team of Louisiana State University (LSU) researchers led by Supratik Mukhopadhyay, professor in the LSU Department of Environmental Sciences, and Michal Brylinski, associate professor in the LSU Department of Biological Sciences with a joint appointment in the LSU Center for Computation & Technology. The DeepDrug™ platform delivers a state-of-the-art compound and formula generation capability that greatly reduces the time and cost associated with traditional drug discovery.

About Skymount Medical Inc.

Skymount Medical is an artificial intelligence and biotechnology company that uses DeepDrug™️, a patent-pending AI platform, to accelerate drug discovery and development. Alongside Louisiana State University, the company is currently developing combination therapies to fight COVID-19 and all coronavirus strains. Additionally, Skymount Medical is planning to develop therapeutics for other infectious diseases as well as new antibiotics that target antibiotic-resistant bacteria and rare diseases. Visit skymountmed.com to learn more.

