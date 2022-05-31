VBL Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) (VBL), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics for difficult-to-treat malignant solid tumors and immune or inflammatory indications, today announced that Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics, will present a corporate overview and participate in investor meetings at the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference being held in New York on June 8 – 10, 2022.



Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 8th, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Format: Corporate Overview

Webcast Link

A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation for 90 days on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.vblrx.com.

About VBL Therapeutics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics (VBL), is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Using our novel platform technologies, we have created a pipeline of therapeutics to uniquely address cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases with the goal of significantly improving patient outcomes and overcoming the limitations of currently approved treatments. Our product candidates are built off of our two platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS™), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels, and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications. Our lead oncology product candidate, ofra-vec (ofranergene obadenovec; `VB-111`), is an investigational targeted anti-cancer gene-based agent in development to treat a wide range of solid tumors. Ofra-vec is currently being studied in a Phase 3 registration-enabling clinical trial (NCT03398655) for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. To learn more about VBL, please visit vblrx.com or follow VBL on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or Facebook.