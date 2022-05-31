Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 7, 2022

DALLAS, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter 2022 ended on May 1, 2022 on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 before the market opens.



Management will hold a conference call to report these results the same day at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Participants can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10167749/f310771715. Registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration. Those who are unable to pre-register can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (877) 270-2148. The international dial-in for unregistered participants is (412) 902-6510. A replay will be available after the call for one week beginning at 9:30 a.m. Central Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time) and can be accessed by dialing toll-free (877) 344-7529 or by the international toll number (412) 317-0088; the replay access code 2607413.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at www.daveandbusters.com under the Investor Relations section.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 146 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 41 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

