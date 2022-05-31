Instawork Announces New Work Opportunities in Los Angeles and Orange County

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of the summer season, Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with hourly workers, is announcing new flexible work opportunities in Los Angeles and Orange County as a direct response to thousands of businesses in great need of skilled workers.

Last year, as Americans began to receive their COVID vaccinations, Los Angeles' tourism and hospitality industry rebounded from its pandemic slump to welcome 40 million people to the area. This year, that number is expected to hit pre-pandemic levels of more than 50 million visitors.

Those record numbers are placing additional pressure on local businesses to fill every possible vacancy and offer local, national, and international tourists the excellent services expected from one of the top destinations for summer travel.

"Travelers are excited to finally take summer vacations that the pandemic has put on hold for two years," said Kira Caban, Head of Strategic Communications at Instawork. "For Instawork Pros, this means increased opportunities to enjoy unique and interesting SoCal experiences while getting paid."

Hourly rates for those looking to fill all the summer vacancies is, on average, $21 plus workers' compensation insurance; that is $6 dollars more than the minimum wage in SoCal. Among the top roles that will be offered ahead of the summer rush are food servers, bussers, bartenders, cashiers, custodians, warehouse associates, and more.

"Instawork is a meritocratic marketplace, all users have the same access to job opportunities. You select a shift, complete it, and get paid - often instantly; simple as that," said Daniel Altman, Chief Economist at Instawork.

These summer opportunities are available to SoCal residents (and even visitors from out of state). To view available work opportunities, simply download the Instawork app, available for IOS and Android, create a profile, and enjoy the benefits of the flexible work this summer along the Golden Coast.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than two million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured by CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork was recently named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider, and was named one of the "Best Apps of the Summer" in 2021. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

