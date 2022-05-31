Industry leader Vyomesh Joshi joins the Qnext Advisory Board as the company moves into high growth mode

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qnext Corp. announced today that Vyomesh Joshi (VJ) will be joining its Advisory Board. VJ brings deep technology industry knowledge and has successfully built major global operations in the industry. VJ is a dynamic visionary with over 40 years of achievement in the technology sector driving market share gains and mission-critical business transformations for Hewlett-Packard and 3D Systems.



He has delivered breakthrough technologies for a division that generated one-fifth of global HP revenue and one-third of global HP profits. He is strategy-focused with the ability to win trust, challenge entrenched paradigms, and inspire passion.

Today’s new reality is that many organizations are facing billions of dollars in additional costs from ransomware, phishing or malware attacks. With the rising problem of ransomware attacks using unstructured data as the entry point, many organizations are expressing interest in the FileFlex Enterprise zero trust data access security solution.

”With its focus on solving the current problem of remote data access, FileFlex Enterprise is the first zero trust data access platform that can put enterprises in control of their unstructured data – and that is significant,” said VJ.

FileFlex Enterprise brings order and security to the chaos of unstructured data. FileFlex is an overlay service that blankets organizations with a zero-trust data architecture for remote data access and sharing.

Anthony DeCristofaro, CEO of Qnext commented. “We are super excited to have VJ join our advisory board. His knowledge on how to win global market share in past ventures will be a real asset as we experience the hyper-growth we expect over the next 24months.”

FileFlex scales to thousands with ease and provides least-privilege access and micro-segmentation controls to remote data access protecting your corporate data against malicious actors.

About Qnext

Selected as a Red Herring Top 100 Global winner for disruptive technology and recognition of the technology industry’s most exciting and innovative private companies. FileFlex Enterprise is the new zero trust data access normal for remote workers and contractors to share data seamlessly and minimize ransomware by protecting your unstructured data.

Significant global partnerships include Intel, Microsoft, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, and NEC.

For more information visit https://fileflex.com/. Media contact: mediarelations@qnext.com



