QPR Software Plc – Managements’ Transactions (Tapaninen)

English Finnish

















OPR Software Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 31, May 2022 at 3PM

















Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.









___________________________________________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jukka Tapaninen

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 15673/5/4

___________________________________________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-30

Marketplace: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4389 Unit price: 0.86 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4389 Average price: EUR 0.86

QPR Software Oyj

__________________________________________________________________________________





For further information, please contact:

QPR Software Oyj

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 50 380 9893





About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management , and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com







DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com