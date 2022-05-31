QPR Software Plc – Managements’ Transactions (Tapaninen)

OPR Software Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 31, May 2022 at 3PM
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
___________________________________________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jukka Tapaninen
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: QPR Software Oyj
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 15673/5/4
___________________________________________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-05-30
Marketplace: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008668
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4389 Unit price: 0.86 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4389 Average price: EUR 0.86
