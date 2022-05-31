QPR Software Plc – Managements’ Transactions (Koskela)

OPR Software Plc                                           STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                                        31, May 2022 at 3PM




Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Antti Koskela

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 15681/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-05-27

Marketplace: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4318 Unit price: 0.86 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4318 Average price: EUR 0.86

QPR Software Oyj

For further information, please contact:

QPR Software Oyj

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 50 380 9893


About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com


