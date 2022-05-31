The Financial Supervision Authority issued a warning related to the delay in publishing audited report for the financial year 2021

English Estonian

On 30 May 2022, the Financial Supervision Authority issued a warning to AS Pro Kapital Grupp for the failure to submit audited annual report for 2021 by the due date. Pursuant to paragraph 18410 subsection 1 of the Securities Market Act, the issuer is required to disclose its annual report within four months after the end of the financial year. Consequently, AS Pro Kapital Grupp was required to disclose the annual report no later than 2 May 2022. The company published the audited annual report for 2021 on 21 May 2022.

Considering that the company informed investors about the delay of the annual report and the violation lasted short-term, the Financial Supervision Authority considered it necessary to warn AS Pro Kapital Grupp that misdemeanour proceedings will be initiated against AS Pro Kapital Grupp, if similar circumstances are established.





