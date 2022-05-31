English Finnish

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 31 May 2022 at 15.00 EEST

Decisions of the organizing meeting of the future Board of Directors of F-Secure Corporation

The Extraordinary General Meeting of WithSecure Corporation (“WithSecure”) held on 31 May 2022 resolved on the approval of the demerger plan signed and approved by WithSecure’s Board of Directors on 17 February 2022 and on the approval of the partial demerger in which all the assets and liabilities related to the company’s consumer security business will transfer without a liquidation procedure to a new company to be incorporated in the partial demerger, F-Secure Corporation (“F-Secure”), in accordance with the demerger plan upon the completion of registration of the demerger, on or about 30 June 2022.

The General Meeting resolved, conditional upon the implementation of the Demerger and in accordance with the Board of Directors’ recommendation, to elect Pertti Ervi, Thomas Jul, Madeleine Lassoued, Risto Siilasmaa, Petra Teräsaho and Calvin Gan, who belongs to the personnel of F-Secure, as members of the Board of Directors of F-Secure.

In its organizing meeting held after The Extraordinary General Meeting of WithSecure, the future members of F-Secure’s Board of Directors resolved to elect from among its members Pertti Ervi as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

The future members of the Board of Directors of F-Secure resolved at the same time to establish an Audit Committee and elect Petra Teräsaho as its Chairperson and Pertti Ervi and Risto Siilasmaa as its members.

