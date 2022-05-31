Aadi Bioscience Appoints Marcy Graham Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced the appointment of Marcy Graham to the new position of Senior Vice President, Investor Relations (IR) and Corporate Communications.



“We are delighted to welcome Marcy to the team, as she brings extensive experience to the senior role of investor relations and corporate communications and a strong history of relationship building with investors and other key external audiences,” said Neil Desai, PhD, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aadi Bioscience. “She has helped transition multiple companies from private to public and we look forward to her contribution as we broaden our investor base and expand our corporate presence going forward.”

Ms. Graham brings more than 20 years of biotech and pharma-specific investor relations and corporate communications experience, leading these functional areas at companies in all stages of development. She joins Aadi after most recently serving as the Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Poseida Therapeutics and previously as Vice President IR and Corporate Communications at Mirati Therapeutics.

“I am excited to join Aadi at this pivotal stage in the company’s development, following the transition to the public markets and then achieving its first commercial product approval while furthering pipeline advancements for precision therapies in oncology,” said Graham. “I look forward to working with the team to convey Aadi’s vision as we grow and achieve the milestones ahead.”

Ms. Graham has also led investor relations and corporate communications for Ambit Biosciences prior to its eventual acquisition by Daiichi Sankyo in 2014 as well as Sequenom and Genoptix, the latter of which was acquired by Novartis in 2011.

Ms. Graham earned an MBA from the University of New Mexico, Anderson School of Management and a BA in journalism, most recently completing the Strategic Financial Leadership Program at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi is a biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically defined cancers. Aadi’s primary goal is to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations where other mTOR inhibitors have not or cannot be effectively exploited due to problems of pharmacology, effective drug delivery, safety, or effective targeting to the disease site. In November 2021, Aadi received FDA approval for FYARRO™ for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa), and in February 2022 Aadi announced the commercial launch of FYARRO in this indication.

Based on data from Aadi’s Phase 2 registrational study, AMPECT, with FYARRO, and, following discussions with the FDA about other emerging data with FYARRO, Aadi has initiated PRECISION 1, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-directed trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on Aadi’s development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Aadi cautions you that certain statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Aadi’s current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: our plans and potential for success relating to commercializing FYARRO; the expectations regarding the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy and therapeutic effects of FYARRO; our plans related to further development and manufacturing of FYARRO; anticipated reception of FYARRO in the physician community; the results and timing of additional clinical trials, including the registration-directed trial in patients harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations, the timing and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of FYARRO, including in potential additional indications and potential filings in additional jurisdictions; and the sufficiency of our existing capital resources and the expected timeframe to fund our future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: risks related to uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of FYARRO in additional indications, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials for additional indications; the risk that unforeseen adverse reactions or side effects may occur in the course of commercializing, developing and testing FYARRO; Aadi’s continued reliance on third parties to conduct additional clinical trials of FYARRO; risks associated with the failure to realize any value from FYARRO in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; and risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Aadi’s operations, the biotechnology industry and the economy generally.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in Aadi’s Form 10-Q filed on May 12, 2022, and elsewhere in Aadi’s reports and other documents that Aadi has filed, or will file, with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are current only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, Aadi undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

FYARRO™ is a trademark of Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

